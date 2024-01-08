Jackie Marks Joins AllianceBernstein as Chief Financial Officer

News provided by

AllianceBernstein

08 Jan, 2024, 16:00 ET

NASHVILLE, Tenn., Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment firm with $696 billion in assets under management, today announced that Jackie Marks has joined AB and will assume the role of Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"). This change will take effect March 1, 2024.

In this role, Ms. Marks will be responsible for leading AB's Finance team and managing the financial oversight of firm strategy. She will report to President and CEO Seth Bernstein and will partner closely with Mr. Bernstein and Chief Operating Officer Karl Sprules.

"I am confident that Jackie has the right combination of knowledge, energy, and passion for the work in Finance to advance our growth aspirations and further position AB to succeed in the future with focus and discipline," said President and CEO Seth Bernstein. "Jackie will be a great addition to an already strong Finance organization."

Ms. Marks joins most recently from Condé Nast Publications, where she served as CFO. She joins AB with more than 20 years of relevant experience in delivering growth and overseeing sound controls in both complex and dynamic operating environments.

Ms. Marks' role will be based in Nashville with the firm's Finance team, and she will join both the Operating Committee and CEO's leadership team. She will succeed interim CFO Bill Siemers, who will remain with the firm as a Senior Advisor.

About AllianceBernstein

AllianceBernstein is a leading global investment management firm that offers high-quality research and diversified investment services to institutional investors, individuals, and private wealth clients in major world markets. As of November 30, 2023, AllianceBernstein had $696 billion in assets under management. Additional information about AB may be found on our website, www.alliancebernstein.com.

SOURCE AllianceBernstein

Also from this source

AllianceBernstein Launches Five New Active ETFs

AllianceBernstein Holding L.P. (NYSE: AB) and AllianceBernstein L.P., a leading global investment management and research firm, announced today the...

AllianceBernstein Announces Global Head of Investments

AllianceBernstein L.P. ("AB"), a leading global investment firm with $696 billion in assets under management, today announced that AB's Head of...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Banking & Financial Services

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.