Jackpocket, America's #1 Lottery App, Launches New Casino App In New Jersey

News provided by

Jackpocket

31 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

Jackpocket is the first lottery platform to enter the online casino space, offering New Jerseyans expanded, seamless experience

NEW YORK, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the #1 lottery app in the U.S.,* today announced it has launched Jackpocket Casino in New Jersey through a partnership with Caesars Interactive Gaming New Jersey, LLC. Jackpocket is the first lottery platform in U.S. history to enter the online casino space — a key step in its expansion into additional entertainment options.

Continue Reading
Jackpocket, America’s #1 Lottery App, Launches New Casino App In New Jersey.
Jackpocket, America’s #1 Lottery App, Launches New Casino App In New Jersey.

Now, New Jerseyans can enjoy hundreds of online casino games through Jackpocket Casino, including classic favorites, exclusive games, as well as Jackpocket-branded games like blackjack, roulette, and slots. The Jackpocket Casino app provides a seamless experience alongside the classic Jackpocket Lottery app, allowing users in New Jersey to play casino games from the convenience of their mobile phone, tablet, and computer.

"This launch immediately expands Jackpocket's entertainment offerings in New Jersey and will do the same for fans in other markets in the future," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "As the iGaming space continues to grow, we're excited to provide our engaged lottery  user base with an easy and fun way to get involved in games we know they already love."

Jackpocket Lottery users in New Jersey will be able to seamlessly explore Jackpocket Casino and move between the two apps with ease once registered. Every new casino user will receive both a casino and a lottery bonus offer after registering and making a first casino deposit. Through this connection, Jackpocket Casino will also amplify visibility and awareness of new lottery winners, games, prizes, and causes the lottery supports in New Jersey and across the country.

In 2019, Jackpocket became the first registered lottery courier service in the U.S. when it launched in New Jersey, the first state to formally authorize lottery courier services. Proceeds from the New Jersey Lottery's ticket sales go toward the state's pension system for public employees, including teachers, police officers, and firefighters. Since Jackpocket launched in the state, approximately $69M has been returned to state programs from lottery tickets ordered on the app. Additionally, there have been more than 300K winners and over $82M in winnings on Jackpocket in New Jersey to date. This includes a $9.4M Pick-6 winner — the single largest legal-and-regulated win ever on a mobile device in the U.S. Now with Jackpocket Casino, Jackpocket is proudly expanding its commitment to the state.

Jackpocket Casino is the first iGaming operator in America to receive iCAP certification for best practices in player protection, backed by the expertise of the National Council on Problem Gambling. Jackpocket Casino is committed to promoting a responsible gaming experience and provides its customers with tools and resources for responsible and safe play, including functionality that enables users to set deposit, spend, and time limits.

Players in New Jersey can download Jackpocket Casino for iOS and Android or visit www.casino.jackpocket.com.

*Number one ranked lottery app according to data from AppFollow. Must be 21+ and physically located in New Jersey. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About Jackpocket
Jackpocket is building the future of entertainment through exciting new digital experiences for the real-money gaming industry. In addition to the new Jackpocket Casino app in New Jersey, Jackpocket Lottery, the first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the U.S., is now available in 18 jurisdictions: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Jackpocket also has nine professional sports partnerships across the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as celebrity investors including Mark Cuban, Kevin Hart, John Ledecky, Whitney Cummings, and more. Download Jackpocket Casino for iOS and Android or visit www.casino.jackpocket.com. Follow along on Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE Jackpocket

Also from this source

Jackpocket Named One of Built In's Best Places to Work for the Third Consecutive Year

Jackpocket Named One of Built In's Best Places to Work for the Third Consecutive Year

Jackpocket, the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, today was honored in Built In's 2024 Best Places to Work Awards for the third year in a row. This year,...
NJ Grandfather's $1 Million Powerball Win 'Hasn't Really Set in Yet'

NJ Grandfather's $1 Million Powerball Win 'Hasn't Really Set in Yet'

Today Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, announced that a 76-year old grandfather from New Jersey has won a $1 million prize after using the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Gambling & Casinos

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Mobile Entertainment

Image1

Entertainment

News Releases in Similar Topics

Sign up for Top Stories & curated News delivered to your inbox

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.