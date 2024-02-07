Jackpocket Announces First Major Television Sweepstakes In New Series Blank Slate On Game Show Network

NEW YORK, Feb. 7, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, today announced its first major national television sweepstakes, which will run in the newly premiered game show Blank Slate on Game Show Network. The Jackpocket "Blank Slate Sweepstakes" will run from February 5th through February 23rd, offering entrants a chance to win a $5,000 grand prize.

"Jackpocket is thrilled to join forces with Game Show Network to reach a new national television audience," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket Founder and CEO. "We can't wait to share this interactive experience with its loyal viewers."

As part of the sweepstakes, Game Show Network will air Jackpocket-sponsored "Watch and Enter" TV advertisements, encouraging viewers to tune in to receive a daily entry code during each telecast of Blank Slate Monday through Friday at 6pm/5c. Jackpocket-sponsored "Word Reveal" segments will then air daily unveiling unique codes. Eligible Game Show Network viewers can enter the sweepstakes by visiting Jackpocket.com/GSN and inputting the applicable daily word code, earning a chance to win the grand prize. The more times a viewer enters the sweepstakes, the greater chance they have of winning.

The national television sweepstakes on Game Show Network comes on the heels of Jackpocket's continued remarkable growth in 2023. Jackpocket launched its lottery app in multiple new jurisdictions like Arizona, Massachusetts, and Puerto Rico, formed new partnerships with Gannett and professional sports teams like the Boston Red Sox, and expanded its entertainment options beyond the lottery. Jackpocket has fulfilled over $1 billion in lottery ticket orders since its launch, and users have now won over $400 million in lottery prizes while using the app.

No purchase necessary. Complete rules are available on the sweepstakes website at Jackpocket.com/GSN.

*Number one ranked lottery app according to data from AppFollow. 

