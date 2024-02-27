Jackpocket Casino Becomes First iGaming Operator to Earn iCAP Certification for Player Protection

Jackpocket Casino achieves the highest standard for online responsible gaming in the U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket , the #1 lottery app in the U.S.*, today announced that Jackpocket Casino has become the first iGaming operator in the U.S. to receive Internet Compliance Assessment Program (iCAP) certification for best practices in player protection.

Administered by the National Council on Problem Gambling (NCPG) , the iCAP is the highest standard in the U.S. for online responsible gaming. To earn this certification, Jackpocket demonstrated dedication to player safety through a variety of features. On the app, users can access customizable play limits such as restrictions on deposit, spending, and playtime and logged-in time levels. The platform also offers time-out options and self-exclusion capabilities, allowing users to suspend their gaming activity for specified durations.

"Our mission to provide a fun and responsible online casino experience rests on ensuring the highest levels of safety and security. Every step we take is with the goal of safeguarding our users," said Jackpocket CEO and founder, Peter Sullivan. "We are proud of the fact that with Jackpocket Casino, players can confidently participate in their favorite games, knowing that their safety is not only a priority, but also professionally validated by the NCPG."

The rigorous evaluation required of Jackpocket Casino to receive iCAP certification consisted of a product and website overview, interviews with management and customer service teams, and an audit of the company's responsible gaming policies, tools, advertising, and promotions. The audit was conducted by Gambling Integrity , one of the world's leading consultancies in responsible gambling. Accreditation, valid for two years, reassures Jackpocket users, investors, regulators, and employees of the company's commitment to safer gambling practices.

"In achieving iCAP accreditation, Jackpocket Casino has emerged as a pioneer in prioritizing player protection and responsible gambling practices within the U.S. iGaming landscape," said Keith Whyte, NCPG Executive Director. "We applaud Jackpocket for emphasizing the safety of their users and for setting an exemplary standard for the industry."

In 2018, Jackpocket became the first lottery courier to receive iCAP certification, and in 2019, won NCPG's 2019 Best Corporate Social Responsibility Award for commitment to preventing and addressing problem gaming. Now, ahead of Problem Gambling Awareness Month in March, Jackpocket is continuing its commitment by achieving iCAP certification for its Jackpocket Casino app.

Jackpocket understands that responsible gaming extends beyond its platform. NCPG's website is seamlessly integrated within the Jackpocket app, providing users with easy access to a wealth of resources and direct access to its 24-hour confidential hotline. Whether through a call or text message, help, if needed, is just a tap away.

Players in New Jersey can download Jackpocket Casino for iOS and Android or visit www.casino.jackpocket.com .

Must be 21+ and physically located in New Jersey to use Jackpocket Casino. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is building the future of entertainment through exciting new digital experiences for the real-money gaming industry. In addition to the new Jackpocket Casino app in New Jersey, Jackpocket Lottery, the first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the U.S., is now available in 18 jurisdictions: Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia. Jackpocket also has nine professional sports partnerships across the NFL, MLB, NBA, and NHL, as well as celebrity investors including Mark Cuban, Kevin Hart, John Ledecky, Whitney Cummings, and more. Download Jackpocket Casino for iOS and Android or visit www.casino.jackpocket.com . Follow along on Facebook , X , and Instagram .

