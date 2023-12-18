Jackpocket Celebrates Launch in Puerto Rico with Exclusive Winter Beach Getaway Sweepstakes

#1 Lottery App* Giving One Lucky Winner a $3,000 Vacation^

NEW YORK, Dec. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, America's #1 lottery app*, has just landed in Puerto Rico. To celebrate, Jackpocket is giving fans the chance to win a $3,000 dream vacation^. The Winter Beach Getaway Sweepstakes is live now and ends on January 15, 2024, at 11:59 PM EST.

To enter, visit the Giveaways section of the Jackpocket app by tapping the Gold Ticket on the home screen and activating the Winter Beach Getaway. Jackpocket's in-app Giveaways feature allows users to earn an entry for every $1 spent on Jackpocket lottery ticket orders — up to 100 entries per day. No purchase is necessary to enter.

"In celebration of our launch in Puerto Rico, we're excited to offer this exclusive giveaway to Jackpocket users," said Peter Sullivan, Jackpocket founder and CEO. "With our app, we're able to give lottery fans the unique opportunity to win prizes, experiences, and trips. This giveaway will allow one lucky winner to enjoy a relaxing vacation on us."

Founded in 2013, Jackpocket is the first-licensed lottery courier app in the United States. Now available in 16 states, Washington D.C., and Puerto Rico, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Over $350 million in total lottery prizes have been won by Jackpocket users to date. Last week, Powerball winners from New Jersey and Texas became the 37th and 38th individuals to win a lottery prize worth $1 million or more using the Jackpocket app.

The winner of the Winter Beach Getaway Sweepstakes will be selected in a random drawing from among all eligible entries collected during the entry period and will receive a Visa Gift Card to use on a vacation of their choice (Visa is not a sponsor of or associated with this offer). The random drawing will take place on or about five (5) business days after the end of the entry period and the winner will be announced by the end of January. For more information and complete Official Rules, visit: https://jackpocket.com/sweepstakes/winter-beach-getaway-sweepstakes/.

^ABBREVIATED RULES. No purchase necessary. A purchase does not increase your odds of winning. Must be 18+ (21+ in AZ and 19+ in NE) and physically present in AR, AZ, CO, ID, MA, MN, MT, NE, NH, NM, NJ, NY, OH, OR, PR, TX, WV or D.C. to enter. Void where prohibited. Entries require a valid Jackpocket account and accounts are subject to the full terms of service at jackpocket.com/tos. Entry deadline 11:59:59 p.m. EST on 1/15/24. Registering for a Jackpocket account is free. Prize awarded in the form of a Visa Gift Card. Visa is not a sponsor of or associated with this offer. Additional terms, conditions & restrictions apply. See Official Rules for details. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, residents of NY call 1-877-8-HOPE-NY or text HOPENY (467369); residents of MA call 1-800-327-5050; residents of OR call 1-877-MYLIMIT; residents of PR call 1-800-981-002, all others, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

About Jackpocket
Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun, and responsible way to take part in the lottery. The first licensed third-party lottery courier app in the United States, Jackpocket provides an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets. Jackpocket is currently available in Arizona, Arkansas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Puerto Rico, Texas, Washington D.C., and West Virginia, and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS and Android or participate via desktop. Follow along on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

*According to data from AppFollow.

