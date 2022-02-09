Jackpocket Releases Q4 Report on State of Digital Lottery Play in U.S.

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackpocket, the leading lottery app in the U.S. to provide a secure way to order official state lottery tickets, today released their Q4 report about the state of digital lottery play. Following steep Mega Millions and Powerball jackpots, digital lottery play has significantly increased since last quarter and within the last year in states where Jackpocket is active.

"With $100 million in lottery prizes won on the Jackpocket app to date, it's clear that lottery players are increasingly seeking accessible and convenient solutions," said Jackpocket CEO Peter Sullivan. "Digital lottery play is moving into a new and golden era in 2022. We're looking forward to continuing to provide users with innovative, easy-to-use digital gaming experiences."

Jackpocket's data is pulled from the digital lottery play habits of their millions of users over the course of Q4 2021. Here, Jackpocket has provided the most interesting trends from Q4 2021.

Getting Lucky: Number and Game Trends

In every state where Jackpocket is active, there was an uptick in Mega Millions and Powerball play when compared to Q4 2020

Digital lottery players across the U.S. favored the standard numbers 7, 11, and 10, only slightly beating out the number 9, when picking Mega Millions and Powerball numbers in Q4 2021

For bonus numbers, players continued to favor 13, 7, and 8 for Mega Millions and Powerball this quarter, mirroring Q2 and Q3 of 2021

30 and 48 were the most frequent numbers drawn in Mega Millions and Powerball in Q4 2021

Specific data findings:

Top 10 standard numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q4



30 and 48 - each drawn 10 times





7 and 26 - each drawn 9 times





3, 38, and 45 - each drawn 8 times





10, 25, 58 and 59 - each drawn 7 times



Top 10 bonus numbers drawn in Mega Millions & Powerball in Q4



1 - drawn 6 times





4, 15, and 24 - each drawn 5 times





2, 8, 9 and 17 - each drawn 4 times





6, 10, 18, 19 and 22 - each drawn 3 times



Luckiest games in each state for lottery winners (which have stayed consistent between Q3 and Q4 2021)



AR: Natural State Jackpot





CO: Lucky for Life





DC: Lucky for Life





MN: Northstar Cash





NH: Lucky for Life





NJ: Cash4Life





NY: Cash4Life





OH: Lucky for Life





OR: Oregon's Game Megabucks

Game Megabucks



TX: Lotto Texas

Digital Lottery Demographics

Gender

Women playing the lottery digitally has slightly increased since last quarter and increased since this time last year



Q4 2021: 41.1% of total





Q3 2021: 41.0% of total





Q2 2021: 42.2% of total





Q4 2020: 36.2% of total



Men playing the lottery digitally has slightly decreased since last quarter and this time last year



Q4 2021: 58.9% of total





Q3 2021: 59.0% of total





Q2 2021: 57.8% of total





Q4 2020: 63.8% of total

Top Digital Lottery Stats in Q4

Amount spent each month

Highest: New York



Lowest: Washington, D.C.

Top Three Winning Amounts by State

New Jersey ( $9.4M )

( )

Texas ( $250K )

( )

New York and Colorado ( $150K )

State-Specific Trends

New York is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY growth at 129,185.7%

is currently seeing the greatest amount of YoY growth at 129,185.7% Ohio is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ growth at 28.5%

is currently seeing the greatest amount of QoQ growth at 28.5% Specific data findings:

Top 3 states by lottery revenue in Q4 remained consistent with Q3 and Q2 2021



New York





Texas





New Jersey

As the top-ranked lottery app in the U.S.*, Jackpocket sees the findings of the 10 states in which they are active as representative of the entire country. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington D.C.

