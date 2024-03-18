Jackpot.com launches in Arkansas

Arkansas marks Jackpot.com's fifth market launch, in a little over a year, as it grows to digitize the lottery across the United States ; Jackpot.com's Lottery App is already live in Texas , Ohio , New York , and Massachusetts .



LITTLE ROCK, Ark., March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackpot.com , the leading lottery app and website announced its launch in Arkansas. Jackpot.com allows customers to securely buy official state lottery tickets and collect winnings directly from their phone, desktop, or tablet.

Jackpot.com enhances the customer experience across the entire process of playing the lottery - from choosing lucky numbers, to notifying customers when they win, to securely transferring winnings immediately into their account. Now Arkansas lottery players can play their favorite games while on the go or from the comfort of their own homes.

Initially Jackpot.com will offer Powerball®, Mega Millions®, LOTTO, Natural State Jackpot, and Lucky for Life® tickets, with more games to be included in the near future. To celebrate the Arkansas launch, customers can receive a free ticket by entering promo code ARFREE on their first play.

"We're thrilled to announce Jackpot.com's launch in the Natural State," said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna. "Jackpot.com is happy to help Arkansas lottery players order official state lottery tickets online with increased safety, security and convenience. At Jackpot.com, we're always striving to increase accessibility and elevate the player experience by making it more convenient and secure for players to order lottery tickets, ensuring players don't lose a winning ticket."

"We're excited to welcome Jackpot.com, our third courier in the state to Arkansas. They will be operating through their retail location, Lucky Choice, in Little Rock," said Eric Hagler, Arkansas Scholarship Lottery executive director. "These couriers make playing lottery for our players more convenient. Our players enjoy options and Jackpot.com gives them another avenue for playing our games."

Jackpot.com currently operates in Texas, Ohio, New York, Massachusetts, and now Arkansas. To fuel their growth and to make the lottery more accessible to millions across the United States, Jackpot.com has received investments from major players in sports, entertainment, and gaming, such as Dallas Cowboys, New York Yankees, San Francisco 49ers, the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), the Haslam Sports Group (owners of the Cleveland Browns and Columbus Crew), Kraft Sports & Entertainment (owners of the New England Patriots), Michael Rubin (founder of Fanatics), and NBA stars James Harden and Joel Embiid.

Jackpot.com sets a new standard for responsible gaming and leverages safety guardrails and modern conveniences that are distinctive to digital platforms. The company has invested significantly in responsible gaming protections by setting default limits on daily deposits, allowing customers to set spend limits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help if problematic behavior is detected. These investments helped Jackpot.com become the only lottery courier service to launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery funds several scholarships awarded annually by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education. Since its relatively recent founding in 2009, the Arkansas Lottery has already generated over $1.3 billion in scholarship proceeds.

To get started, download the Jackpot.com Lottery App on the iOS or Android App Stores, or visit www.jackpot.com .

About Jackpot.com

The Jackpot.com Lottery App allows customers to order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or computer. Currently available in Arkansas, Massachusetts, New York, Ohio and Texas, Jackpot.com is expanding its safe and secure lottery courier service to additional markets across the US. Jackpot.com has invested significantly in responsible gaming safeguards, with default spending limits and other features built in throughout the experience, earning it iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gaming. To learn more, download the Jackpot.com Lottery App on the iOS or Android App Stores, or visit www.jackpot.com .

About the Arkansas Scholarship Lottery

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery (ASL) creates winning people, winning futures, and winning moments. Since 2009, the ASL has sold over $7.2 billion and returned more than $1.3 billion for scholarships to benefit Arkansas students. More than 720,000 college scholarships distributed by the Arkansas Department of Higher Education have been awarded to Arkansans. The lottery has awarded more than $4.9 billion in prizes to players, more than $409 million in retailer commissions, and provided more than $175 million in state and federal tax revenue.

