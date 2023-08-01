LOTTERY COURIER SERVICE JACKPOT.COM LAUNCHES IN NEW YORK TO ALLOW NEW YORKERS TO ORDER OFFICIAL STATE LOTTERY TICKETS FROM THEIR PHONES

New York is Jackpot.com's third market launch this year as it continues

on its path to digitize the lottery across the country

NEW YORK, Aug. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Jackpot.com , the online platform that allows lottery players to securely order official state lottery tickets from their mobile phone, tablet, or desktop launched in New York.

Jackpot.com allows New Yorkers to order tickets for Powerball, Mega Millions, Cash4Life, New York Lotto and Pick 10. The innovative and secure courier service purchases tickets on behalf of its customers from official state lottery retailers, displaying a scan of their ticket and transferring winnings of $600 or less in real-time to their account. If a prize over $600 is won, Jackpot.com securely sends the winning ticket to the lucky player so they can collect the winnings from the New York Lottery.

With investments from Yankee Global Enterprises (New York Yankees) and the Tisch family (co-owners of the New York Giants), Jackpot.com is launching with a marketing partnership with one of the most storied professional franchises in all of sports, the New York Yankees.

"We're thrilled to announce Jackpot.com's launch in the Empire State, the nation's second-largest lottery market," said Jackpot.com CEO and co-founder Akshay K. Khanna. "Jackpot.com is happy to help New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets online with increased safety, security and convenience. At Jackpot.com, we're always striving to increase accessibility and elevate the player experience by making it more convenient and secure for players to order lottery tickets, ensuring players don't lose a winning ticket."

Jackpot.com sets a new standard for responsible gaming and leverages safety guardrails and modern conveniences that are distinctive to digital platforms. The company has invested significantly in responsible gaming protections by setting default limits on daily deposits, providing access to local and national responsible gambling resources, self-exclusion, self-suspension and automated notifications that offer help if problematic behavior is detected. These investments have helped Jackpot.com launch with iCap certification from the National Council on Problem Gambling.

"The Jackpot.com platform has an innovative design and provides users an easily accessible interface to order official lottery tickets. We know that it will be enjoyed by consumers, and the Yankees are excited to see it launch in New York State," said New York Yankees Senior Vice President Tony Bruno.

"We think Jackpot.com has one of the best and most progressive solutions on the market to make the lottery more accessible to tens of millions of New Yorkers. We are thrilled to be part of Jackpot.com's expansion in New York and its mission to positively change the way New Yorkers order official state lottery tickets, " said Carolyn Tisch.

The New York Lottery is the largest and most profitable lottery in North America and generated more than $10.4 billion in sales throughout the 2022 fiscal year, according to the New York Lottery. Since 1967, the New York Lottery has contributed more than $78.7 billion to support education statewide and even contributed $3.6 billion to help support New York state public education in FY 2022.

