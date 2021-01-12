Jackpots Over $1 Billion...Feeling Lucky? Now New Yorkers Can Play the Lottery From Anywhere

Jackpocket gives New Yorkers an easy, secure way to order official state lottery tickets from their smartphones. In 2019, the New York Gaming Commission approved new regulations allowing digital lottery courier services to operate in New York. Jackpocket is the first officially-licensed New York courier service under the new regulatory framework.

"As a native New Yorker and growing up watching my father play the lottery, being able to use Jackpocket in New York is personal for me," said Peter Sullivan, CEO and founder of Jackpocket. "Jackpocket's mission is to make the lottery more accessible and convenient to play. I'm proud that now it's easier than ever to play your favorite games from anywhere in New York."

By broadening access to the lottery, Jackpocket helps drive state lottery revenue while also attracting new consumers who otherwise would not be active lottery players. Over sixty-percent of current Jackpocket users are under 45 years old. The New York Lottery contributed over $3 billion in 2019 to help support education in New York State and continues to represent 13% of the total state education aid to local school districts.

New York is Jackpocket's 10th state launch following Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington DC. To date, Jackpocket players have won over $22 million in lottery prizes.

To ensure player safety, Jackpocket offers consumer protections such as daily deposit and spend limits, self-exclusion, and in-app access to responsible gaming resources. Jackpocket is a member of the National Council on Problem Gambling, and the first third-party lottery service to receive a responsible gambling certification from the NCPG's Internet Responsible Gambling Compliance Assessment Program.

About Jackpocket

Jackpocket is on a mission to create a more convenient, fun and responsible way to play the lottery. By being the first company to automatically lock a customer's account to their ticket serial number, Jackpocket makes the lottery even more secure. Jackpocket is currently available in Arkansas, Colorado, Minnesota, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Oregon, Texas, and Washington, D.C., and is expanding to many new markets. Download the app on iOS or Android and follow along on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

