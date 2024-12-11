JACKSON HEWITT HELPS TO MAKE THE SEASON BRIGHT WITH HOLIDAY LOANS

Qualifying clients can get up to $1,500 with Jackson Hewitt's Early Tax Refund Advance loan

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Dec. 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- It's no secret that most consumers will be spending more money during the holidays this year due to rising costs and inflation. According to a recent survey from the National Retail Federation, holiday spending is expected to reach record levels in 2024, totaling more than $979.5 billion. On average, people will spend a record $902 per person across gifts, food, decorations, and other seasonal items. Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® aims to ease the financial strain of holiday spending by offering the Early Tax Refund Advance loan*, which provides up to $1,500, upon approval. Just in the nick of time with the busiest shopping days of the year in sight, Jackson Hewitt will officially open thousands of local office locations nationwide on December 16, 2024. Consumers can book an appointment now to reserve a time to meet with a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro before January 12, 2025.

Starting next week, December 16, 2024, through January 12, 2025, clients can apply for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan at any participating Jackson Hewitt office, as well as company-branded kiosk locations within Walmart.

"At Jackson Hewitt, we understand how stressful this time of year can be with extra holiday spending and end-of-year expenses quickly adding up," said Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "By offering our Early Tax Refund Advance loan, we have seen first-hand the positive impact and much-appreciated financial flexibility it provides our hardworking clients during the holiday season. The loan is designed to provide early and convenient access to money based on their expected Federal tax refund. And this year, we are pleased to increase the loan up to $1,500, which is the industry's largest amount available to consumers. By meeting with a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro, and if approved, people can receive money in minutes by selecting a prepaid card. Our goal is to provide Tax Refund Advance loans that ease our clients' financial concerns and help them focus on enjoying the holidays with loved ones."

Starting next week, December 16, 2024, through January 12, 2025, clients can apply for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan at any participating Jackson Hewitt office, as well as company-branded kiosk locations within Walmart. Once approved, Jackson Hewitt clients can opt for the advance to be placed on a prepaid card for immediate use or depositing the funds directly into a bank account within one to five business days. Jackson Hewitt is once again offering clients our Money Today Guarantee** for the Early Tax Refund Advance loan. For approved clients opting to receive the loan on a prepaid card, the guarantee assures the money will be available on the same day, or otherwise Jackson Hewitt will pay the client $50.

To apply for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan, clients can book an appointment at a local, participating Jackson Hewitt location online at JacksonHewitt.com and should bring a recent paystub, and a government-issued ID when meeting with a Jackson Hewitt Tax Pro to determine eligibility. The Early Tax Refund Advance loan is available to individuals who apply for a No Fee Tax Refund Advance loan, which requires filing a tax return with Jackson Hewitt, beginning January 2, 2025. Depending on eligibility, Jackson Hewitt clients can get $100, $300, $500, $1,000, or $1,500 from the Early Tax Refund Advance loan, Terms and Finance Charges apply.

For more information about the Early Tax Refund Advance loan available at Jackson Hewitt, visit jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance. To find the nearest Jackson Hewitt office and book an appointment, visit jacksonhewitt.com.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry, with a mission to provide its hardworking clients with access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

Terms and Conditions

*The Early Tax Refund Advance loan ("ETRA") and No Fee Tax Refund Advance loan ("NFTRA") are optional tax refund related loans (not the actual tax refund secured by and paid back with your tax refund. Maximum combined loan value for ETRA and NFTRA will not exceed $4,500. The loans are provided by Republic Bank & Trust Company, to eligible taxpayers at participating locations for a limited time. Loan amounts are determined by your expected Federal refund less authorized fees and underwriting. The amount of the loan(s) and applicable Finance Charges will be deducted from your tax refund and reduce the amount that is disbursed directly to you. Tax returns may be filed electronically without applying for either loan. Loans subject to underwriting and approval. Loan proceeds available within same day of approval if disbursed on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt offices or in 1-5 business days with direct deposit. Jackson Hewitt is a Rhode Island Licensed Loan Broker and holds other relevant licenses for the locations where these products are offered. Most offices are independently owned and operated. Finance Charges are not applicable in all locations. Terms and restrictions apply. Ask a tax pro for more info about the cost and timing of all filing and product options.

To be eligible for the $1,500 ETRA, your expected Federal refund less authorized fees must be at least $4,600 and you must also apply for a NFTRA between 12/12/24-1/12/25. If approved, loan amounts are $100, $300, $500, $1,000, and $1,500 with a Finance Charge. Most approved applicants get $300.

To be eligible for the $3,500 NFTRA, your expected Federal refund less authorized fees must be at least $3,600. Loan amounts are $250, $500, $750, $1000, $1500, $2500, $3,000, and $3500. The NFTRA has no fee but requires filing your taxes with Jackson Hewitt. Available from 1/2/25 through 2/16/25

**The Money Today Guarantee is only available to clients who (i) are approved for an Early Tax Refund Advance loan; (ii) elect and are eligible to receive loan funds on a prepaid card offered at Jackson Hewitt offices. Loan application must be submitted by 11pm local time. If funds are not credited to your card before 12am local time, Jackson Hewitt will credit $50 within 2 weeks to your card if available or provide you with a $50 eGift card. Fees, terms, and conditions apply to the prepaid card. More details at JacksonHewitt.com.

Most offices are independently owned and operated by Jackson Hewitt franchisees. All other offices are owned and operated by Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. or its affiliated entities.

Republic Bank & Trust Company

Republic Bancorp, Inc. (the "Company") is the parent company of Republic Bank & Trust Company (the "Bank"). The Bank currently has 47 banking centers in communities within five metropolitan statistical areas ("MSAs") across five states: 22 banking centers located within the Louisville MSA in Louisville, Prospect, Shelbyville, and Shepherdsville in Kentucky, and Floyds Knobs, Jeffersonville, and New Albany in Indiana; six banking centers within the Lexington MSA in Georgetown and Lexington in Kentucky; eight banking centers within the Cincinnati MSA in Cincinnati and West Chester in Ohio, and Bellevue, Covington, Crestview Hills, and Florence in Kentucky; seven banking centers within the Tampa MSA in Largo, New Port Richey, St. Petersburg, Seminole, and Tampa in Florida; and four banking centers within the Nashville MSA in Franklin, Murfreesboro, Nashville and Spring Hill, Tennessee. In addition, Republic Bank Finance has one loan production office in St. Louis, Missouri. The Bank offers internet banking at www.republicbank.com. The Company is headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, and as of September 30, 2024, had approximately $6.7 billion in total assets. The Company's Class A Common Stock is listed under the symbol "RBCAA" on the NASDAQ Global Select Market.

SOURCE Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.