Jackson Hewitt® Survey Shows 63% of Generation Z Taxpayers Look Forward to Tax Refunds to Pay Holiday Bills

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Jan. 3, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tax refunds continue to play an important role for many consumers when it comes to paying holiday debt. In a recent survey conducted by Jackson Hewitt Tax Service®, 41% taxpayers polled revealed that they look forward to their tax refund to pay holiday bills. The same survey showed that the youngest taxpaying generation, Generation Z, is the most likely to use their tax refund to repay holiday debt with 63% reporting that they look forward to their tax refund to pay holiday bills.

The interest in repaying holiday debt with tax refunds seems to have increased since last year. In a similar survey conducted by Jackson Hewitt last year, only 31% of taxpayers polled revealed that they plan to use their tax refund to pay holiday bills.

Taxpayers who do not want to wait for their tax refund to arrive can apply for Refund Advances. With the Early Refund Advance, qualified Jackson Hewitt clients could get up to $400 before their W-2 is available with only a pay stub or other income verification. Early Refund Advance is a no fee, 0% APR loan. Qualified clients can also prequalify now for up to $3,500 with the No Fee Refund Advance which is a no fee, 0% APR loan, or between $1,000 and $7,000 with the Go Big Refund Advance which has a 35.9% fixed APR. All Refund Advance products are offered by MetaBank®.

"Making ends meet around the holidays can be especially tough which is why our doors opened on December 19," said Alan D. Ferber, CEO of Jackson Hewitt. "We advise our clients to stop in early this tax season to ensure they have all necessary documents and talk about how tax reform might impact them. This will ensure they are prepared to file as soon as their tax documents are available."

To learn more about all Refund Advance products, visit jacksonhewitt.com/refund-advance or visit jacksonhewitt.com/officelocator to locate the nearest Jackson Hewitt office.

Methodology

The 2018 Jackson Hewitt survey was conducted online by ResearchNow from December 10-12, 2018, among 1,233 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. One thousand two hundred thirty-three complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

The 2017 Jackson Hewitt survey was conducted online by ResearchNow from December 11-13, 2017, among 1,245 American adults aged 18 and older. Respondents to the survey were selected from among those who volunteered to participate in online surveys. Twelve hundred complete surveys were collected using the sample framework based on U.S. Census data for age, ethnicity, gender, region, and income.

