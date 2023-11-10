JACKSON HEWITT TAX SERVICES HOSTS NATIONAL HIRING WEEK

Positions Available Nationwide

JERSEY CITY, N.J., Nov. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Hewitt Tax Services® announced today the hosting of National Hiring Week starting November 13, 2023, to drive employee recruitment efforts in company-owned and franchise locations nationwide. The week-long event will launch the combined hiring of 18,000 employees to prepare for the upcoming tax filing season. The Jackson Hewitt hiring events are open to the public and include on-site interviews. Qualified candidates could receive a job offer immediately.

Jackson Hewitt's company-owned and franchise offices are recruiting nationwide for a variety of roles, including full- and part-time positions in tax preparation, client support, and customer service. Visit any Jackson Hewitt-brand location to learn more about the unique job benefits available, including flexible schedules, career growth opportunities, and the ability to serve local community members.

"There are many jobs out there, but none quite like working at Jackson Hewitt. Our job is to help everyday Americans with their most important annual financial transaction – their taxes," said Greg Macfarlane, CEO and President of Jackson Hewitt Tax Services. "With the average tax refund of around $3,000, we make a big impact on our client's lives. Imagine being a part of that."

Jackson Hewitt offers industry-leading tax education tools and a deep bench of national tax experts to support individuals interested in learning about taxes. The first step is to enroll in your local Fundamentals of Tax Preparation Course. This course includes information around various topics like filing requirements, dependents, filing status, filing basics, and self-employment, as well as important tax credits, such as the Savers Credit, Child Tax Credit, Earned Income Tax Credit, and more. Tax preparation courses may be offered in-person, virtually, or online and vary by location.

With more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, employment is available at both company-owned and franchise locations. To find a position and learn more, job seekers should visit jacksonhewitt.com or contact a local Jackson Hewitt office directly.

About Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc.

Jackson Hewitt Tax Service Inc. is an innovator in the tax industry with a mission to provide its hardworking clients access to simple, low-cost solutions to manage their taxes and tax refunds. Jackson Hewitt is devoted to helping clients get ahead and stands behind its work with its Maximum Refund Guarantee and Lifetime Accuracy Guarantee® (restrictions apply, see Jackson Hewitt's website for more details). Jackson Hewitt has more than 5,200 franchise and company-owned locations nationwide, including 2,700 in Walmart stores, making it easy and convenient for clients to file their taxes. For more information about products, services, or offers, or to locate a Jackson Hewitt office, visit jacksonhewitt.com or call (800) 234-1040.

