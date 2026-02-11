Jackson, Lincoln Financial, Equitable, Fidelity and TIAA Lead Corporate Insight's 19th Annual Annuity Monitor Awards

Jackson and Lincoln Financial secure three medals apiece across six digital experience categories

NEW YORK, Feb. 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Corporate Insight (CI), the leading provider of competitive intelligence and customer experience research to the financial services, insurance, and healthcare industries, today announced the winners of its 19th annual Annuity Monitor Awards. This year's program recognizes digital innovation and best practices across six key categories: Account Owner Site Maintenance, Account Owner Site Rebalancing, Advisor Site Form Centers, Public Site Homepages and Main Navigation, Advisor Site Homepages, and Search Capabilities.

Corporate Insight's annual Annuity Monitor Awards recognizes top digital experiences from leading annuity firms.

Now in its nineteenth year, the awards program evaluated 18 leading annuity issuers in the Annuity Monitor coverage group.

"This year's awards highlight how annuity providers are enhancing digital experiences to better serve both account owners and financial advisors," says Jake Littman, Research Manager at Corporate Insight. "Winning firms demonstrate how thoughtful digital design can streamline complex financial processes and improve user satisfaction across multiple touchpoints."

Key Findings and Award Winners

Account Owner Site Maintenance

TIAA earns gold for centralizing essential maintenance options under a single navigation area. Fidelity receives silver for its unified preference page categorizing user information and actions. Equitable takes bronze for offering key maintenance processes with centralized links.

Account Owner Site Rebalancing

MetLife wins gold for offering two rebalancing program types allowing both recurring quarterly rebalances and one-time rebalances to preset investment mixes. Lincoln Financial earns silver for similar dual rebalance capabilities. Jackson receives bronze for its dedicated recurring rebalance program with multiple frequency options.

Advisor Site Form Centers

Jackson captures gold for its easily findable, well-organized form center enabling advisors to find, complete and submit forms online with extensive filtering and prefill capabilities. Lincoln Financial takes silver for comprehensive navigation and digital submission support. Allianz earns bronze for strong organizational capabilities and advanced filtering.

Public Site Homepages and Main Navigation

Prudential wins gold for comprehensive homepage and navigation including annuities overview, financial professional connections, retirement calculator and financial needs tool. MassMutual receives silver for highlighting annuity-specific resources and product comparison pages. Guardian takes bronze for its embedded retirement calculator and clear navigation.

Advisor Site Homepages

Equitable earns gold for integrating client, account and resource information within a highly organized layout. Jackson receives silver for placing essential business information alongside direct servicing links. Athene takes bronze for combining client data with training resources.

Search Capabilities

Fidelity wins gold for consistent search across public and authenticated sites with predictive text and content filters. TIAA earns silver for search with AI-powered results. Lincoln Financial receives bronze for predictive text and clearly labeled results.

About Corporate Insight

Corporate Insight (CI) delivers competitive intelligence, user experience research and consulting services to the nation's leading financial services, insurance and healthcare organizations. As the recognized industry leader in customer experience research for over 30 years, CI offers a research platform and unique approach of analyzing the actual customer experience to help organizations advance their competitive position in the marketplace.

About Annuity Monitor

CI's Annuity Monitor is a subscription-based competitive intelligence research service focused on the digital annuity experience. The service provides subscribers with benchmark insights into public websites, authenticated experiences, and mobile app capabilities, delivering industry analysis reports, biweekly competitive intelligence updates, and competitor capability tracking to help organizations stay ahead in the industry.

