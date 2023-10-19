Jackson Physician Search Named Family Friendliest Place to Work and Ranked Among Top Four Best Places to Work by Modern Healthcare

News provided by

Jackson Physician Search

19 Oct, 2023, 10:26 ET

ATLANTA, Oct. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search today announced that it has been ranked No. 4 among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2023 Best Places to Work awards program. This marks the firm's eighth consecutive year appearing on the list and the first year it has claimed the top spot for Family Friendliest Place to Work.

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Workforce Research Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

"Jackson Physician Search has experienced dramatic growth during the past decade and especially over the last few years. To continue providing the superior level of service that our clients and candidates have come to appreciate, we have significantly grown our team, while supporting associate career growth and wellbeing, and achieving incredibly high retention rates," shared Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "Creating a workplace culture rooted in mutual respect and appreciation is key. I have always believed that when we take great care of our people, they will take great care of each other and those we serve. I couldn't be prouder of this incredibly talented team."

As the healthcare industry continues to recover from the pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare leaders have proven that creating supportive workplaces for their most valuable assets, their employees, is vital. 

"An uncertain economy, staffing shortages and increasing demands for flexibility and remote work opportunities are forcing every business in the industry to focus on attracting and retaining talent in unprecedented ways," said Dan Peres, president of Modern Healthcare. "The 2023 Best Places to Work winners proved the value of understanding what employees want — and need — today. The healthcare industry is going through a period of extraordinary change. Having the right people in place is more critical than ever, and the winning workplaces understand that taking care of employees is central to business success."

Jackson Physician Search was honored at the 2023 Best Places to Work Gala on September 28.

About Modern Healthcare
Modern Healthcare is the most trusted business news and information brand in the healthcare industry. Modern Healthcare empowers healthcare leaders and influencers to make timely and informed business decisions. To learn more or subscribe, go to www.modernhealthcare.com/subscribe.

About Jackson Physician Search
Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

For More Information, Contact:
Kristen Myers
Associate Vice President, Marketing
kmyers@jacksonphysiciansearch.com

SOURCE Jackson Physician Search

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.