Jackson Physician Search Names Tom Rossi to Lead Physician Executive Recruiting to Meet Growing Demand for Healthcare Leaders with Clinical Experience

ATLANTA, Feb. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search, a national leader in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician executives and advanced practice providers, today announced the appointment of Tom Rossi to vice president of executive search. Rossi, formerly head of physician and provider recruiting at one of the nation's leading healthcare providers, will lead the placement of skilled physicians into healthcare leadership roles. The new role was created in response to growing demand for physician executives at a time when more than two in five physicians are on the cusp of retirement.

"The evolving healthcare landscape demands a new approach to physician executive search, one that is backed by robust candidate access and an accelerated search process. That's precisely what's led to a rapid increase in our executive search engagements," explained Tony Stajduhar, president of Jackson Physician Search. "Having managed a large in-house team of physician and provider recruiters at HCA Healthcare, Tom Rossi is deeply aware of how the physician shortage impacts physician executive search and is uniquely suited to lead our team in recruiting physician leaders who create the sustainable change the industry needs."

Rossi brings more than three decades of physician recruiting, leadership development, team building and sales management to his new role. Based at the company's Alpharetta, Georgia campus, he leads the growing team of recruiters dedicated to physician executive search.

"I am excited to be a part of an organization that recognizes the evolving needs of the market, and I'm dedicated to addressing them head-on," Rossi said. "Jackson Physician Search's commitment to excellence and innovation in physician executive search aligns with my own values, and I look forward to contributing to the success of our clients' healthcare organizations."

About Jackson Physician Search
Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician executives and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

