Jackson Physician Search Ranks Third in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work

ATLANTA, Sept. 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Physician Search, a firm specializing in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers to hospitals, medical groups and other healthcare providers, today announced that it has been ranked third among healthcare suppliers in Modern Healthcare's 2021 Best Places to Work award program. This marks the firm's highest ranking yet in the six consecutive years it has been selected to the list.

"While it is an honor to be the fastest growing and most trusted permanent physician search firm in the industry, it is also a true privilege to work alongside a team of exemplary associates who rise every day to meet and exceed the needs of our healthcare clients, the physicians we recruit and one another," said Tony Stajduhar, president, Jackson Physician Search. "Our third place ranking not only demonstrates that they are happy at work, but also that we're providing our associates with outstanding tools, training, career growth opportunities and a supportive culture where they can thrive. They are the foundation of our unprecedented success."

Modern Healthcare partnered with the Best Companies Group on the assessment process, which includes an extensive employee survey. While this program has evolved over the years, its mission remains the same: recognizing workplaces that empower employees to provide patients and customers the best possible care, products and services.

As the healthcare industry sits squarely on the frontlines of this pandemic, the mission of the Best Places to Work program has only become more important. Healthcare industry leaders have proven that creating nurturing, supportive workplaces for their most valuable asset, their employees, is vital.

"The healthcare workforce has undergone a true test in the past year and a half, oftentimes pitting employees against employers. So how best to keep harmony in a workplace that is inherently stressful? This year's winners have an easy tip to incorporate: show respect. In high-performing and successful teams, regard for employees' well-being, acknowledgment of their contributions, and deference to their experience and dedication all helped maintain professionalism and productivity," said Aurora Aguilar, Editor of Modern Healthcare. "We congratulate all of the Best Places to Work in Healthcare for emphasizing that compassion and respect are essential to an engaged and productive workforce."

Jackson Physician Search was honored at the 2021 Best Places to Work Gala on Thursday, September 16. This is the sixth consecutive year Jackson Physician Search has made the list.

The complete list of this year's winner rankings is available at ModernHealthcare.com/bestplacestowork. Modern Healthcare will publish a special supplement featuring the ranked list of all winners along with the September 20 issue of MH magazine.

About Jackson Physician Search

Jackson Physician Search is an established industry leader in physician recruitment and pioneered the recruitment methodologies standard in the industry today. The firm specializes in the permanent recruitment of physicians, physician leaders and advanced practice providers for hospitals, health systems, academic medical centers and medical groups across the United States. Headquartered in Alpharetta, Ga., the company is recognized for its track record of results built on client trust and transparency of processes and fees. Jackson Physician Search is part of the Jackson Healthcare® family of companies. For more information, visit www.jacksonphysiciansearch.com.

