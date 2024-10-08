Jackson Public Schools Unveil New Electric School Buses

The district is leading the way toward cleaner, healthier transportation for students and the community

JACKSON, Mich., Oct. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson Public Schools (JPS) today introduced 21 new electric buses to its fleet, marking a significant step forward in creating a cleaner, healthier environment for students and the community. These new electric school buses, funded through the EPA's Clean School Bus Program, highlight JPS's commitment to sustainable transportation and improving the well-being of the next generation.

"JPS is excited for the opportunity to remain a leader in school energy savings innovation. A decade ago, we began lowering our carbon footprint with the addition of propane fueled buses, and look forward to the next step in this process by converting nearly all of the district's conventional gas/diesel buses to electric through our partnership with both Highland Electric and Consumers Energy. We look forward to a bright, clean energy future for all students," said Marcus Leon, Assistant Superintendent of Facilities & Finance.

JPS partnered with Highland Electric Fleets as its electrification partner to support its fleet modernization and infrastructure upgrades. Consumers Energy , based in the district's hometown, provided $300,000 for the bus purchases and free electrical work to power the chargers.

The new 72-passenger electric buses from Blue Bird bus dealer Holland Bus Companies will transport about 1,500 students daily, all while delivering benefits such as reduced fuel costs, lower maintenance expenses, and quieter, more comfortable rides for students.

"We're proud to collaborate with Jackson Public Schools and Consumers Energy in bringing electric buses to the district," said Duncan McIntyre, CEO of Highland Electric Fleets. "With Jackson's long-standing commitment to sustainability, fleet electrification is a natural step forward, and we look forward to continuing our partnership to explore innovative solutions like vehicle-to-grid technology that will benefit both the district and the broader community."

"Consumers Energy is excited to power Michigan's electric vehicle transformation and to work with our hometown public school district to reimagine their bus fleet," said Lauren Snyder, Consumers Energy's vice president of customer experience. "Electric vehicles come in all shapes and sizes, and Jackson Public Schools is showing how they can be a force of change."

About Jackson Public Schools:

JPS works with students, families, educators, and the community to empower all students to achieve academic and social success through a relevant and comprehensive curriculum that, in turn, prepares them to be innovative and productive students.

About Highland Electric Fleets:

Highland Electric Fleets is the leading provider of electrification-as-a-service for school districts, governments, and fleet operators in North America. Founded in 2019, Highland offers a unique suite of products that make it simple and affordable to upgrade to electric fleets today. Active in 30 states and Canada, Highland is responsible for the first use of electric school buses in a commercial vehicle-to-grid (V2G) program and the largest electric school bus project in the United States to date. To learn more, visit www.highlandfleets.com .

About Consumers Energy

Consumers Energy is Michigan's largest energy provider, providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.8 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties. Consumers Energy's Clean Energy Plan calls for eliminating coal as an energy source by 2025, achieving net-zero carbon emissions and meeting 90% of customers' energy needs through clean sources, including wind and solar.

