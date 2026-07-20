Jackson Square Aviation selects RTX's Pratt & Whitney GTF™ engine to power Airbus A320neo aircraft

LONDON, July 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Farnborough International Air show – Pratt & Whitney, an RTX (NYSE: RTX) business, announced today that Jackson Square Aviation (JSA), a global leader in aviation leasing, has selected the GTF engine to power an undisclosed number of Airbus A320neo family aircraft.

"This order underscores continued confidence in the GTF engine as we continue to build on our long-standing relationship with JSA to support the growing fleet of A320neo operators worldwide," said Rick Deurloo, president of Commercial Engines, Pratt & Whitney.

"GTF engines have been instrumental to our growth strategy for fleet and customer base expansion," said Kevin McDonald, CEO of Jackson Square Aviation. "The unmatched fuel efficiency and noise reduction are a game changer for A320neo operators."

JSA's portfolio currently includes 91 GTF-powered A320neo family aircraft and 11 V2500-powered A320ceos.

The GTF delivers 20% lower fuel consumption and a 75% smaller noise footprint compared to the prior generation of engines. Over 2,800 GTF-powered aircraft are operated globally by more than 90 customers, and the order backlog of over 8,000 GTF engines reflects strong market demand for its proven benefits. The engine's revolutionary geared architecture is the right foundation for next generation technologies.

About Jackson Square Aviation

Jackson Square Aviation is a global commercial aircraft lessor focused on providing airlines with reliable, long-term fleet and financing solutions. We work in close partnership with our customers, combining a deep understanding of their operational priorities with a consistent and pragmatic approach to capital deployment. Our business is anchored in operating lease products, complemented by targeted financing solutions that support airline fleet replacement and growth. Through our relationships with manufacturers, financiers, and industry partners, we provide the flexibility and certainty airlines require in a dynamic market. Since our founding in 2010, JSA has built a portfolio of modern, fuel-efficient Airbus and Boeing aircraft. Today, our owned, committed, and managed fleet totals 344 aircraft, serving 64 airlines across 34 countries.

Our approach is guided by a clear set of values: integrity in how we operate, collaboration in how we work, and a commitment to continuous improvement. We remain focused on building a resilient, high-quality platform that supports our customers and positions the business for long-term success. Jackson Square Aviation is part of the Mitsubishi HC Capital group, a global leasing company based in Japan and publicly listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange.

About Pratt & Whitney

Pratt & Whitney, an RTX business, is a world leader in the design, manufacture and service of aircraft engines and auxiliary power units for military, commercial and civil aviation customers. Since 1925, our engineers have pioneered the development of revolutionary aircraft propulsion technologies, and today we support more than 90,000 in-service engines through our global network of maintenance, repair and overhaul facilities.

About RTX

With more than 180,000 global employees, RTX pushes the limits of technology and science to redefine how we connect and protect our world. With industry-leading capabilities, we advance aviation, engineer integrated defense systems for operational success, and develop next-generation technology solutions and manufacturing to help global customers address their most critical challenges. The company, with 2025 sales of more than $88 billion, is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia

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SOURCE RTX