Jackson's Accelerates Nationwide Growth as Retailers Lean Into Real-Ingredient, Better-For-You Snacks

New year expansions across major retailers reflect accelerating momentum for the fast-growing better-for-you snack brand.

MUSKEGO, Wis., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the fast-growing snack brand known for its real ingredients and premium avocado oil, is entering 2026 with significant retail momentum, expanding distribution across major club, grocery, natural, convenience and e-commerce channels nationwide. The Q1 retail wins mark a breakout moment for the brand, and signal a broader shift as retailers increasingly invest in better-for-you snacks while legacy players struggle to keep pace with evolving consumer demand.

Anchored by the national expansion of Jackson's Super Veggie Straws™, alongside continued growth for its kettle chips and sweet potato chips, the brand's Q1 footprint reflects growing buyer confidence in snacks made with integrity rather than shortcuts.

"Retailers are clearly responding to what shoppers want right now, snacks made with real ingredients, including avocado oil, that deliver both taste and trust," said James Marino, CEO of Jackson's. "We're seeing strong momentum across channels because once people discover Jackson's, they keep coming back. That loyalty is fueling meaningful growth as we head into 2026."

Q1 Retail Moment Spanning Every Channel

Jackson's Q1 expansion reflects growing demand across multiple retail formats, from club and grocery to natural and convenience, making the brand increasingly visible and accessible nationwide. Q1 2026 retail highlights include:

Sam's Club (available now): Jackson's Super Veggie Straws are launching in a new 24-count multipack on SamsClub.com , featuring eight single-serve bags each of Sea Salt, Cheddar and Ranch (0.75 oz). With two dairy-inspired flavors in the mix, the assortment still delivers on Jackson's brand promise, as these snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and free from the Top 9 allergens. The launch marks a major awareness moment for the brand, particularly as families reset routines and lunchboxes in the New Year. Single-serve formats remain the heart of the veggie straw category, and a key driver for household discovery and repeat purchase.

Jackson's Super Veggie Straws are launching in a new , featuring eight single-serve bags each of Sea Salt, Cheddar and Ranch (0.75 oz). With two dairy-inspired flavors in the mix, the assortment still delivers on Jackson's brand promise, as these snacks are Non-GMO Project Verified, vegan, and free from the Top 9 allergens. The launch marks a major awareness moment for the brand, particularly as families reset routines and lunchboxes in the New Year. Single-serve formats remain the heart of the veggie straw category, and a key driver for household discovery and repeat purchase. Sprouts Farmers Market (January 19): Sprouts is expanding its Jackson's assortment with two new 5oz kettle chip flavors — Spicy Jalapeño and Sea Salt & Peppercorn . The launch builds on Sprouts' continued support across Jackson's full snack portfolio, including sweet potato chips and Super Veggie Straws, and taps into strong consumer interest in bold, elevated flavors.

Sprouts is expanding its Jackson's assortment with two new — and . The launch builds on Sprouts' continued support across Jackson's full snack portfolio, including sweet potato chips and Super Veggie Straws, and taps into strong consumer interest in bold, elevated flavors. Buc-ee's (January): All three 5oz Super Veggie Straw flavors are rolling out across Buc-ee's locations nationwide by January 11, bringing better-for-you veggie snacks to one of the country's most beloved convenience destinations.

All three are rolling out across Buc-ee's locations nationwide by January 11, bringing better-for-you veggie snacks to one of the country's most beloved convenience destinations. Meijer (January 17): Meijer is launching six Jackson's sweet potato chip SKUs , expanding the brand's presence in Midwest grocery stores and reinforcing demand for snacks made with premium oils and simple ingredients.

Meijer is launching , expanding the brand's presence in Midwest grocery stores and reinforcing demand for snacks made with premium oils and simple ingredients. Albertson's (February): Jackson's Super Veggie Straws will be featured in shipper displays across six of Albertson's twelve ABSCO regions , increasing visibility and trial during a key shopping window.

Jackson's Super Veggie Straws will be featured in , increasing visibility and trial during a key shopping window. Costco (January ): All Costco regions are featuring 16oz Sweet Potato Chips with a limited-time $1.70 off promotion

All Costco regions are featuring with a limited-time Amazon (February): Jackson's plans to introduce single-serve Super Veggie Straw packs on Amazon, including a variety pack and dedicated Sea Salt and Cheddar options. Ahead of the launch, Amazon is offering 20% off Jackson's full catalog in January, creating an additional awareness and trial-driving moment for the brand. The Cheddar flavor, in particular, is positioned as a better-for-you alternative to traditional cheesy snacks, delivering familiar flavor with cleaner ingredients.

Why Jackson's Is Winning Now

As the snack aisle evolves, Jackson's growth reflects a larger category reset. While many legacy snack brands face declining performance, better-for-you brands rooted in real food and thoughtful formulation are driving category growth.

With expanding distribution, strong repeat behavior, and a growing portfolio across veggie straws, kettle chips, and sweet potato chips, Jackson's enters 2026 positioned not just for visibility, but for sustained growth. Jackson's is winning right now because avocado oil is a true point of difference in a crowded snack set, and it is helping fuel Jackson's momentum as the fastest growing chip brand. With Super Veggie Straws in particular, it is not just that they are made with avocado oil, it is also that the base itself is from real vegetables, redefining what a veggie straw can be rather than simply replicating the same old veggie straw base in a different oil. Consumers are actively demanding real ingredients, and Jackson's delivers that in a way that keeps people coming back.

For more information on Jackson's snacks and the full product lineup, visit SnackJacksons.com.

About Jackson's

Jackson's is the original crusader of snacks made with premium avocado oil and better ingredients. Since 2013, the brand has led the charge in transforming the snack aisle, beginning with sweet potato chips and expanding into bold new innovations like kettle chips and Super Veggie Straws, all crafted to meet the needs of modern snackers seeking clean, craveable, and inclusive options.

Founded in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer in Crested Butte, Colorado, Jackson's was inspired by their son Jackson's health journey and created from a mission to make low-inflammation snacks using real, nutrient-rich ingredients. That mission lives on in every bag, as the company continues to cook each batch "low and slow" in premium avocado oil for a superior crunch and clean taste. Jackson's proudly manufactures all of its snacks in its state-of-the-art facility in Muskego, Wisconsin, ensuring full control over quality, innovation, and production. Following a $1.25 million investment from Shark Tank's Rohan Oza, Jackson's has grown into a nationally loved brand, stocked in Costco, Walmart, Target, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, and more. In January 2025, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024. Jackson's snacks are also available online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon. com.

