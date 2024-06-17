Jackson's Sweet Potato Kettle Chips Now Available Nationwide at Walmart

Expanding into over 800 Walmart stores and on Walmart.com, Jackson's sweet potato snacks continue to disrupt the snack aisle with better ingredients to a wider audience

MUSKEGO, Wis., June 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand renowned for sweet potato chips kettle cooked in premium avocado oil and super flavors, is thrilled to announce its expansion into over 800 Walmart stores across the country and online at Walmart.com. This significant milestone underscores Jackson's position as the leading and fastest-growing snack brand powered by avocado oil.

Jackson's distinguishes itself by using superior ingredients to create exceptional snacks with just three simple ingredients: sweet potatoes, premium avocado oil, and epic seasonings. Available in flavors like Sea Salt and Carolina BBQ, Jackson's snacks deliver an exciting taste explosion from better ingredients. These flavors are now available at select Walmart locations and for pickup and delivery on Walmart.com.

"This year, Jackson's has experienced tremendous growth, and we are excited to announce our expansion into Walmart, one of the world's largest retailers," said James Marino, CEO of Jackson's. "This move demonstrates America's growing demand for accessible snack options with better ingredients featuring quality ingredients, like avocado oil and sweet potatoes. We are proud to partner with Walmart to offer our irresistibly delicious snacks that promise epic flavor and guilt-free enjoyment. Jackson's founders, Megan and Scott Reamer, were true pioneers in the revolution against the dominance of polyunsaturated seed oils in the snack food industry. Driven by their need to provide a snack made from low-inflammation ingredients for their entire family, including their son Jackson with an autoimmune disease, they believe this is more than just a trend—it's a movement."

All of Jackson's products are non-GMO, free from the top nine allergens, and cater to various dietary preferences, including low inflammation, vegan, paleo, and kosher diets. This ensures that everyone can indulge in a delicious snack without compromise. Jackson's commitment to never using seed oils like canola, vegetable, or any polyunsaturated fats (PUFAs) sets them apart as a leader in the avocado oil revolution.

Jackson's is proud to operate a state-of-the-art manufacturing facility, specifically designed for small-batch kettle chip production using premium avocado oil. As the first of its kind, this facility underscores our commitment to quality and innovation in the snack food industry.

Visit select Walmart stores and Walmart.com to shop Jackson's. For more information on the brand and its products, visit Jacksons.com.

About Jackson's

Formerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's offers a line of sweet kettle potato chips made from premium avocado oil, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a super taste and texture sensation. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making chips in their kitchen as snack made from low inflammation ingredients for their eldest son, Jackson, who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. Following a $1.25 million investment from "Shark Tank's" Rohan Oza, Jackson's super snacks with better ingredients have since found a passionate community of super fans and are now sold in national chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, regional grocers and local co-ops. The chips are also sold online in multipacks and variety packs at JacksonsChips.com and Amazon.com.

