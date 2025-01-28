Jackson's Unveils Kettle Potato Chips Made with Avocado Oil in Bold Flavors: Sea Salt, Barbecue, and Sea Salt & Vinegar

Jackson's continues to lead the better-for-you snack market with its newest product, now available nationwide at Sprouts Farmers Markets, SnackJacksons.com, and Amazon.

MUSKEGO, Wis., Jan. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jackson's, the Snack Super™ brand on a mission to create exceptional snacks, all made exclusively with avocado oil, is now reimagining the classic kettle chip. Available in bold, crave-worthy flavors like Sea Salt, Barbecue, and Sea Salt & Vinegar, Jackson's Kettle Chips bring premium ingredients and unmatched flavor to traditional snacking. Starting today, these chips can be found at Sprouts Farmers Markets nationwide, SnackJacksons.com and on Amazon.

Jackson's Kettle Chips

Crafted from non-GMO potatoes, these kettle chips are cooked in avocado oil using Jackson's proprietary slow-and-low technique, delivering a perfectly crispy, golden chip and seasoned to perfection delivering bold flavor in every bite. With avocado oil's naturally rich antioxidants and better-for-you fats, these chips deliver superior crunch and fresh taste giving snackers permission to indulge without compromise.

"We're thrilled to introduce our Kettle Chips cooked in avocado oil to snack lovers nationwide," said James Marino, CEO of Jackson's. "From the very beginning, our brand has been rooted in the use of premium oils, avoiding seed oils entirely—not because it's trendy, but because it's central to who we are. Consumer awareness around healthier fats continues to grow, with 54% of shoppers actively monitoring fats and oils in their food and 71% of parents willing to pay more for chips cooked in better-for-you oils. Jackson's is proud to meet this demand by delivering snacks that are as thoughtful as they are delicious. Inspired by our founders Megan and Scott Reamer, who created Jackson's to provide low-inflammation snacks for their son Jackson, this launch reinforces our mission to bring clean, mindful options to everyone."

Further demonstrating the growing demand for better-for-you snacks, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands of 2024, recognizing the brand's incredible gains and growth on the platform.

Jackson's snacks are designed to meet diverse dietary needs and preferences. Free from the top nine allergens, including gluten, nuts, and dairy, these chips are compatible with vegan, paleo-friendly, kosher, low-inflammation, and keto lifestyles. With a focus on clean ingredients and bold flavor, Jackson's continues to redefine what it means to snack smarter.

For more information on Jackson's Kettle Chips and the full product lineup, visit SnackJacksons.com.

About Jackson's

Formerly Jackson's Honest, Jackson's creates tasty snacks always made with premium avocado oil, each cooked low and slow, resulting in a clean taste and superior crunch. Jackson's was founded in 2013 in the kitchen of Scott and Megan Reamer. From their home in Crested Butte, Colorado, they began making sweet potato chips cooked in premium oils in their kitchen as a snack made from low inflammation ingredients for their eldest son, Jackson, who was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disorder. Following a $1.25 million investment from "Shark Tank's" Rohan Oza, Jackson's super snacks with better ingredients have since found a passionate community of super fans and are now sold in national chains such as Walmart, Target, Costco, Whole Foods, Sprouts, Kroger, CVS, 7-Eleven, regional grocers and local co-ops. In 2024, Instacart named Jackson's one of the fastest-growing emerging brands. The chips are also sold online in multipacks and variety packs at SnackJacksons.com and Amazon.com .

