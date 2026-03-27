Jacksonville Dental Practice Now Offers Same-Day Crowns, Eliminating the Wait for Permanent Restorations

Dental Center of Jacksonville now offers Aman Girrbach same-day crowns, delivering permanent, custom-milled ceramic restorations in a single visit. The Jacksonville, FL practice continues to expand its advanced technology offerings to provide patients with faster, more convenient restorative care.

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., March 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dental Center of Jacksonville, a comprehensive dental practice serving patients throughout Northeast Florida, has announced the addition of Aman Girrbach same-day crown technology to its suite of advanced dental services. With Aman Girrbach, patients who require a dental crown can now have the entire restoration — from digital impression to final placement — completed in a single office visit at the practice's location at 6144 S. Gazebo Park Pl., Suite 210, Jacksonville, FL 32257.

Dental Center of Jacksonville

Traditionally, receiving a dental crown required at least two appointments spread over several weeks. Patients would receive a temporary crown while a dental laboratory fabricated the permanent restoration off-site. With this technology, this process is dramatically streamlined. The dentist captures a precise digital impression of the tooth using an intraoral scanner, designs the custom crown using specialized CAD/CAM software, and mills the permanent ceramic restoration chairside — all within the same appointment. The result is a natural-looking, durable porcelain crown that fits with accuracy and requires no messy traditional impressions or extended wait time.

The adoption of Aman Girrbach is a natural extension of the patient-first philosophy that defines Dental Center of Jacksonville. The practice has long prioritized advanced technology — including digital X-rays, 3D cone beam scanning, intraoral cameras, and dental lasers — as a means of providing more precise, efficient, and comfortable care. Same-day crowns eliminate the inconveniences associated with traditional crown procedures, including the discomfort of temporary restorations, the risk of temporaries dislodging, and the need to take additional time off work or away from family for a follow-up visit.

"Our patients' time is valuable, and we are always looking for ways to make high-quality dental care more convenient and accessible," said Dr. Jignesh Patel of Dental Center of Jacksonville. "With same-day crowns, we can deliver a precisely fitted, permanent crown in a single visit — which means less disruption to our patients' lives and the same exceptional results they have come to expect from our practice."

Dental crowns are among the most commonly performed restorative procedures, used to protect damaged or weakened teeth, restore teeth following root canal therapy, and support dental bridges and implant restorations. Patients of Dental Center of Jacksonville who require a crown for any of these indications may now benefit from the speed and precision of Aman Girrbach same-day fabrication. The ceramic materials used are color-matched to blend seamlessly with surrounding natural teeth, delivering both functional and aesthetic results.

More About Dental Center of Jacksonville

Dental Center of Jacksonville is a comprehensive dental practice dedicated to delivering expert, compassionate care to patients throughout Northeast Florida. The practice is led by Dr. Jignesh Patel, Dr. Antal Barbela, and Dr. Dipti Kanchan. Dr. Patel and Dr. Barbela completed their dental education at Nova Southeastern University College of Dental Medicine. Dr. Kanchan earned her Doctor of Dental Medicine degree from the University of Saskatchewan, where she was honored with the AGD Senior Student Award for Clinical Excellence. Together, the team provides a full range of services including preventive and general dentistry, cosmetic dentistry, restorative care, dental implants, clear aligners, oral surgery, and emergency dental treatment. The practice is committed to combining modern dental technology with a personalized, patient-centered approach, creating a warm and welcoming environment where patients of all ages can feel confident and comfortable in their care. Dental Center of Jacksonville is located at 6144 S. Gazebo Park Pl., Suite 210, Jacksonville, FL 32257, and can be reached at (904) 815-0525. For more information, visit dentalcenterjacksonville.com.

Media Contact

Dr. Jignesh Patel

Dental Center of Jacksonville

(904) 815-0525

6144 S. Gazebo Park Pl., Suite 210, Jacksonville, FL 32257

https://dentalcenterjacksonville.com

SOURCE Dental Center of Jacksonville