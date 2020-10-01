Jacksonville Jaguars Tap Trailblazing College to Help Athletic Trainers Leverage New Ultrasound Technology

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. and MILWAUKEE, Oct. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI), a division of The College of Health Care Professions, announced a partnership with the Jacksonville Jaguars to provide musculoskeletal (MSK) ultrasound training to athletic trainers, allowing them to conduct quick medical assessments to inform game-time decisions on player health. MTMI also announced that it has been approved by the Board of Certification for Athletic Trainers (BOC-AT) to expand its training with athletic teams on how to operate MSK ultrasound technology.

"As athletic trainers in the NFL, we strive to provide the best and most innovative care for our athletes. As medical technology advances, we must continue to learn and utilize the best available resources in the assessment and treatment of our players," said Cassie Ettel, associate athletic trainer for the Jacksonville Jaguars. "This partnership will further advance our day-to-day treatment and evaluation techniques for our athletes, allowing us to make the best decisions for athletes in real time."

MSK ultrasound equipment creates pictures of muscles, tendons, ligaments, nerves and joints throughout the body and can diagnose sprains, strains, tears, trapped nerves, arthritis and other musculoskeletal conditions. This gives teams quick and actionable intelligence to ensure the best decisions are made for players' health and safety. MTMI's MSK ultrasound program provides an in-depth, three-day training course for medical professionals on how to utilize the new technology.

"From hospital rooms to football fields, we continue to see an increase in the demand for quality, industry-recognized medical imaging training," said Ernie Cerdena, president of MTMI. "We are excited to expand the usage of innovative ultrasound technology to support athletes' safety, and look forward to expanding our partnerships with other athletic teams to develop these important skills."

About MTMI

Medical Technology Management Institute (MTMI) has been dedicated to improving patient care as a trusted global medical imaging education partner since 1989. MTMI provides high-quality, accredited continuing education and training for medical imaging professionals with a focus on programs for technologists, medical physicists and physicians. Programs are taught by experts with national reputations in fields including radiography, mammography, computed tomography, magnetic resonance imaging, bone densitometry, ultrasound, PACS/imaging informatics, nuclear medicine and fluoroscopy. MTMI delivers outstanding accredited multimodality continuing education and cross-training experiences in webinar, face-to-face/classroom and on-demand formats. MTMI is a continuing education division of The College of Health Care Professions (CHCP). For more information, visit www.mtmi.net.

SOURCE Medical Technology Management Institute