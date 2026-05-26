Jacksonville Leader Recognizes VIVIFY Technology Following Successful Product Testing Milestone

City's Chief Administrative Officer extends formal congratulations and offers to facilitate introductions with JEA and Jacksonville's energy and infrastructure leadership

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- VIVIFY Technology announced today it has received formal recognition from the Office of Jacksonville Mayor Donna Deegan following the company's recent product testing milestone. In a letter dated May 15, 2026, Chief Administrative Officer Mike Weinstein extended congratulations to VIVIFY CEO and Founder Jason Herring on behalf of the Mayor, calling the successful test completion "a significant achievement for a Florida-based company developing technology with the power to reshape how communities think about energy and infrastructure."

City of Jacksonville Chief Administrative Officer Mike Weinstein and Founder & CEO of VIVIFY Technology Jason Herring

The letter follows a series of meetings between VIVIFY and Jacksonville stakeholders, and marks the beginning of a formal engagement between VIVIFY and one of Florida's largest and fastest-growing cities. Weinstein offered to facilitate introductions with representatives from the Jacksonville Electric Authority (JEA), as well as city leaders engaged in energy, infrastructure, economic development, and downtown growth.

"The engineering is done. The deployment has begun. Jacksonville is exactly the kind of city we built this for."

— JASON HERRING, CEO AND FOUNDER, VIVIFY TECHNOLOGY

Jacksonville is currently undergoing significant infrastructure expansion — major riverfront development, continued momentum around the sports and entertainment complex, and the University of Florida's graduate campus. Weinstein's letter cited these projects as part of a bold transformation demanding thoughtful planning, strong infrastructure, and reliable energy systems built to support long-term growth.

VIVIFY's hydrogen energy platforms — including the flagship Hydrogen Oxygen Generator™ (HOG), the five-stage Clean Air Technology™ (CAT) emissions control system, and the Flying Pig™ 1MW containerized power unit — are engineered for exactly the kind of high-demand, behind-the-meter infrastructure environments Jacksonville is building. The platforms operate independently of the legacy grid, require no transmission build-out, and deliver dependable, dedicated power on the schedule the work requires.

VIVIFY works in coordination with host utilities, not in competition with them. The company's behind-the-meter architecture is designed to add capacity where concentrated new-generation demand is greatest — reducing pressure on the rate environment and freeing utility resources for the infrastructure already carrying the city's load.

"VIVIFY's work stands as a powerful bridge between today's urgent energy needs and tomorrow's cleaner, more resilient power systems."

— MIKE WEINSTEIN, CHIEF ADMINISTRATIVE OFFICER, OFFICE OF MAYOR DONNA DEEGAN, CITY OF JACKSONVILLE

VIVIFY Technology is Florida-headquartered and operates with a Florida-first, America-first deployment posture — an explicit commitment to building, deploying, and scaling its platforms in the United States, beginning in the state where the company was founded.

Media Contact: Daniel Boyle [email protected]

About VIVIFY Technology

VIVIFY Technology is a hydrogen energy company headquartered in South Florida. The company designs and develops hydrogen-based energy platforms — including its flagship Hydrogen Oxygen Generator™ (HOG), the Clean Air Technology™ (CAT) emissions control system, and the Flying Pig™ containerized power unit — engineered to deliver dependable, dedicated power for the most demanding infrastructure environments in operation today. Learn more at vivify-technology.com.

SOURCE VIVIFY