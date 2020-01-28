Jacksonville's Gardner Minshew Voted Snickers® 'Hungriest Player Of The Year'

The "Hungriest Player" program spanned 13 weeks of the National Football League's 100 th season and rewarded players who showed hunger for more on and off the field. Each week, a different NFL player was passed a jewel-encrusted chain featuring the iconic "S" SNICKERS logo as a testament to his exceptional performance. Minshew earned the chain during the fourth week of the regular season after leading his team to a fourth-quarter comeback win.

Minshew edged out 12 other chain recipients after SNICKERS invited fans to weigh in with their vote for which "Hungriest Player" rose above the rest. As a rookie quarterback, he has already made a name for himself: He generated the highest passer rating (91.2) among all nine rookie quarterbacks who started at least one game this season and led Jacksonville in all six of their wins. His charitable record with Movember, a men's health charity, provided all the more reason to award him the chain.

"Throughout the season, SNICKERS awarded the chain to players who demonstrated their hunger for more with a huge game or play on the field," said Josh Olken, Brand Director, SNICKERS. "As we watched Gardner Minshew embody this spirit throughout the season, we agree with our fans and can't think of anyone more fitting to be named as the 'Hungriest Player of the Year.'"

As the "Hungriest Player of the Year," Minshew was awarded the one-of-a-kind SNICKERS chain, which is valued at over $75,000. He plans to donate the chain to Movember, which will raffle it during the off-season to generate proceeds in support of men's health initiatives.

"I'm honored to be named SNICKERS' 'Hungriest Player of the Year' and I have a lot of love for the fans who recognized my hunger for more," said Gardner Minshew. "I'm excited to share my satisfying win with Movember, an organization that is leading the charge in several important men's health initiatives, such as testicular cancer and suicide prevention. These issues have touched people I know, and I think it's important for men to realize it's OK to ask for help."

"Movember is thrilled by Gardner Minshew's generosity in passing us the SNICKERS chain as its final recipient and we're grateful for his support," said Mark Hedstrom, US Executive Director at Movember. "This gesture is a continuation of his previous relationship with the organization, and the proceeds will make a difference in changing the face of men's health through our world-class research and support programs."

Officially back in the big game after two years away from the spotlight, SNICKERS will air its new 30-second commercial during the third commercial break of the first quarter of Super Bowl LIV on Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020, on Fox. The spot highlights the out-of-sorts nature of the world and shares how SNICKERS plans to fix it. A longer version of the commercial will be available on the SNICKERS YouTube channel.

About Movember

Movember is the leading global men's health charity. The charity raises funds to deliver innovative, breakthrough research and support programs that enable men to live happier, healthier and longer lives. Committed to disrupting the status quo, millions have joined the movement, helping fund over 1,250 projects focusing on prostate cancer, testicular cancer and mental health.

