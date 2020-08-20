Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm Promotes Eli Fuchsberg And Shannon Montgomery To Partner

NEW YORK, Aug. 20, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm announced today that Eli Fuchsberg and Shannon Montgomery, both long-term associates of the firm, have become partners. This announcement coincides with the release of Best Lawyers: Ones to Watch 2020 honoring both of these premier lawyers.

Managing Partner Bradley Zimmerman said, "The Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm is looking to its future, and both Eli Fuchsberg and Shannon Montgomery will help steward our growth in the years to come. Eli is known for his outstanding work in medical malpractice, toxic torts, and personal injury cases. Shannon is one of the leading lawyers handling claims on behalf of people injured by the toxic debris left by the World Trade Center. Shannon is also responsible for our surrogate's practice, representing the families in some of our most serious cases. Both Eli and Shannon are compassionate, zealous advocates for their clients and strong leaders within the Firm. We could not be more delighted to welcome them into our partnership."

Eli Fuchsberg has been recognized as a Top-Rated Personal Injury Attorney in New York by Super Lawyers and as a Rising Star three years in a row. He has also been named one of 40 under 40 by the National Trial Lawyers Association. A member of the Brooklyn Bar Association and the New York State Trial Lawyers Association, Eli received his J.D. from New York University School of Law in 2013, and his B.A. from Washington University in St. Louis, Missouri.

Aside from her World Trade Center related work, Shannon Montgomery handles personal injury matters including medical malpractice and premises liability cases, as well as estate matters before the Surrogate Court. Nominated for the National Trial Lawyers Top 40 Under 40 in both 2018 and 2019, Shannon is a member of both the New York State Trial Lawyers Association and the American Association for Justice. She received her J.D. from Western New England University School of Law, Springfield, MA in 2009, and her B.S.B.A. from Western New England University in 2006.

About the Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm

The Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm has successfully litigated civil rights, medical malpractice, and personal injury cases for over 40 years. The Firm represents seriously injured individuals and families in New York and the tristate area. In medical malpractice, their cases include traumatic birth injuries, delayed diagnoses and surgical errors, as well as mass tort litigations. Their civil rights work includes protecting prisoners from cruel and unusual punishment. Our lawyers also represent hundreds of first responders and individuals who became ill after the 9/11 attacks due to the toxic air and debris, and they have prevailed in whistleblower and consumer fraud actions in the healthcare industry. They have also handled class action matters when appropriate.

SOURCE Jacob Fuchsberg Law Firm

Related Links

https://www.fuchsberg.com

