Jacob Walthour, CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors, Named to Milken Institute Inclusive Capitalism Executive Council; Featured in Bloomberg Businessweek Roundtable on DEI Backlash

As debate over economic opportunity intensifies, Blueprint Capital Advisors CEO emerges as a thoughtful and defining voice

NEW YORK, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacob Walthour, Founder and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors, has been named to the Milken Institute's Inclusive Capitalism Executive Council, a 22-member group of investors, asset owners, and industry leaders working to develop solutions that expand access to capital and strengthen the long-term sustainability of global financial markets.

Jacob Walthour’s Milken Institute appointment and Bloomberg Businessweek feature reflect his impactful leadership on inclusive capitalism and access to capital.

Walthour's appointment comes at a pivotal moment in the national conversation around economic opportunity, equity, and the future of capitalism. The Milken Institute's Inclusive Capitalism Executive Council brings together leaders across finance to advance actionable solutions for more equitable capital deployment. As part of the Council, Walthour will collaborate with peers to identify strategies that expand opportunity through access to capital.

"The strength and future of capitalism depend on whether people believe the system is fair and open," said Jacob Walthour, Founder and CEO of Blueprint Capital Advisors. "Inclusive capitalism is about ensuring that capital flows to the best ideas and stewards of capital regardless of their race, sex or ethnicity. It is a fundamental promise of this nation: that all Americans, regardless of their background, should have a path to prosperity."

Underscoring his growing role in that conversation, Walthour is also featured in a Bloomberg Businessweek roundtable, "Businessweek Convenes: Black Business Leaders Face the DEI Backlash," alongside prominent executives across finance and corporate America:

Bloomberg Businessweek Story:

'They've Stolen the Narrative': Black Business Leaders on the DEI Backlash

Video:

Businessweek Convenes: Black Leaders Face the DEI Backlash

The discussion, hosted by Bloomberg TV anchor Romaine Bostick, examines the current backlash to diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts and the implications for business and economic mobility in the United States.

Of the roundtable, Walthour said: "We've made real advancements, but we are once again in a period where those gains are being challenged. The question is whether we allow others to define that narrative, or whether we continue to build, invest, and expand opportunity so the next generation understands what's possible."

His participation in both the Milken Institute's Inclusive Capitalism Executive Council and the Bloomberg Businessweek roundtable reflect a broader effort to elevate conversations around access to capital, wealth creation, and the structural barriers that continue to shape financial markets.

About Blueprint Capital Advisors

Blueprint Capital Advisors is an investment advisory and asset management firm with expertise in private equity, private credit and restructuring. The firm was founded in 2015 and advises some of the nation's leading endowments, pensions, insurance companies and wealthy families.

SOURCE Blueprint Capital Advisors