Jacobio Announces China CDE Clearance for Phase III Clinical Trial of SHP2 Inhibitor Plus KRAS G12C Inhibitor

BEIJING and SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Feb. 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK), a clinical-stage oncology company drugging the undruggable targets, today announced it received approval of registrational phase III clinical trial of the combination therapy between its novel KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib and novel SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312. JAB-3312 is the first SHP2 inhibitor entered into phase III study globally in combination with KRAS G12C inhibitor.

This approved study in China is a randomized active controlled phase III trial design to evaluate the efficacy and safety of JAB-3312 in combination with glecirasib for first-line non-small cell lung cancer patients with KRAS G12C mutations. The control arm is the current standard treatment for first-line non-small cell lung cancer, which is the combination therapy of PD-1 antibody and chemotherapy.

Jacobio initiated clinical trials of SHP2 inhibitors in 2018. Data presented by Jacobio in an oral presentation at the 2023 European Society for Medical Oncology Annual Meeting (ESMO 2023) showed that among 129 patients with non-small cell lung cancer, 58 patients were first-line treatment patients (including 7 dose groups), ORR (objective response rate) was 65.5% (38/58), and the DCR (disease control rate) was 100%. Among them, in the dose group of 800 mg (once daily) glecirasib and 2 mg JAB-3312 (once daily for 1 week on, then 1 week off), the ORR was 86.7% (13/15). This clinical study is continuing to enroll patients.

The KRAS G12C inhibitors currently on the market have not been approved as first-line non-small cell lung cancer treatments for KRAS G12C mutations. Jacobio's JAB-3312 and glecirasib are both oral formulations, and the combination therapy is also the first approved Phase III registration clinical trial for dual oral inhibitors in the first-line treatment of non-small cell lung cancer worldwide.

About JAB-3312

JAB-3312 is a highly selective SHP2 allosteric inhibitor with best-in-class potential. Jacobio is currently conducting clinical trials of JAB-3312 in monotherapy and combination therapies with glecirasib and other agents in China, the United States and Europe. The phase III study in combination with KRAS G12C inhibitor Glecirasib has been approved by China CDE in Feb 2024.

About Glecirasib

Glecirasib is a KRAS G12C inhibitor developed by Jacobio. A number of Phase I/II clinical trials of glecirasib are currently ongoing in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors harboring KRAS G12C mutation. These include a pivotal clinical trial in NSCLC in China; a monotherapy study for STK11 co-mutated NSCLC in the front-line setting, and combination therapy trials with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312 in NSCLC and with Cetuximab in colorectal cancer.

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signaling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

