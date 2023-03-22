Jacobio announces clinical collaboration to evaluate CD73 monoclonal antibody JAB-BX102 in combination with KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab) for patients with cancer

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, March 22, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) announced it has entered into a clinical collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA to evaluate the combination of Jacobio's CD73 monoclonal antibody JAB-BX102 in combination with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA's anti-PD-1 therapy, KEYTRUDA® (pembrolizumab).

The clinical study will evaluate the clinical effect of JAB-BX102 in combination with KEYTRUDA for the treatment of advanced solid tumors. Under the terms of the agreement, Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA will provide KEYTRUDA®.

"The CD73 monoclonal antibody is Jacobio's first large molecule project to enter the clinic. CD73 is an important target in the tumor immune pathway. We believe the combination of CD73 and anti-PD-1, an inhibitor on the same tumor immune pathway, can potentially relieve immunosuppression in the tumor microenvironment, stimulate the proliferation and activation of killer immune cells, enhance tumor immunity," said Dr. WANG Yinxiang, Chairman and CEO at Jacobio. "We look forward to exploring the potential benefit of CD73 in combination with an anti-PD-1 in tumor immunotherapy through this collaboration with Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA and potentially giving patients new treatment options."

KEYTRUDA® is a registered trademark of Merck Sharp & Dohme LLC, a subsidiary of Merck & Co., Inc., Rahway, NJ, USA.

About JAB-BX102

JAB-BX102 is a humanized CD73 monoclonal antibody developed by Jacobio that was granted approvals for clinical trials in the U.S. and China in October 2021 and March 2022. Jacobio is currently initiating a Phase I/IIa, multi-center, open study of the safety, tolerability, pharmacokinetics and preliminary anti-tumor efficacy of JAB-BX102 alone and in combination with pablizumab to treat advanced solid tumors in China and the U.S. Current published clinical data show that CD73 in combination with PD-(L)1 significantly prolongs survival of patients with non-small cell lung cancer.

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform. Please visit us at www.jacobiopharma.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are, by their nature, subject to significant risks and uncertainties. The words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "intend" and similar expressions, as they relate to the Company, are intended to identify certain of such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend to update these forward-looking statements regularly.

These forward-looking statements are based on the existing beliefs, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the management of the Company with respect to future events at the time these statements are made. These statements are not a guarantee of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and are difficult to predict. Consequently, actual results may differ materially from information contained in the forward-looking statements as a result of future changes or developments in our business, the Company's competitive environment, and political, economic, legal and social conditions in China.

The Company, the Directors and the employees of the Company assume (a) no obligation to correct or update the forward-looking statements contained in this site; and (b) no liability in the event that any of the forward-looking statements does not materialize or turn out to be incorrect.

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma