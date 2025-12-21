Jacobio Pharma Enters Global Exclusive License Agreement with AstraZeneca for Pan-KRAS Inhibitor JAB-23E73

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, Dec. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK,) today announced that it has entered an agreement with AstraZeneca for its proprietary Pan-KRAS inhibitor JAB-23E73. AstraZeneca will receive exclusive development and commercialisation rights outside of China, while Jacobio and AstraZeneca will jointly develop and commercialise JAB-23E73 in China.

Under the terms of the agreement, Jacobio will receive an upfront payment of US$100 million, and is eligible for additional development and commercial milestone payments of up to US$1.915 billion, as well as tiered royalties on net sales achieved outside of China. AstraZeneca will be responsible for all clinical development, regulatory submissions, and commercialization activities for JAB-23E73 outside of China.

Yinxiang Wang Ph.D., Chairman and Co-CEO of Jacobio Pharma, commented: "We are delighted to partner with AstraZeneca. This collaboration marks a significant step forward as we bring our world-class programs to the global stage and maximize the value of our R&D innovation. We are committed to providing breakthrough treatments and improving survival for patients, including those with KRAS-mutated cancers, across the world."

Matt Hellmann, Senior Vice President, Early Oncology and Precision Medicine, Oncology R&D, AstraZeneca, said: "KRAS is one of the most important oncogenes in cancer, with KRAS-mutated tumours driving profound unmet need for patients with pancreatic, colorectal and lung cancers. By advancing KRAS inhibitors like JAB-23E73, and in combination with our diverse oncology portfolio, we aim to accelerate the development of new treatment regimens that have the potential to transform outcomes for patients."

JAB-23E73 is an innovative Pan-KRAS inhibitor developed using Jacobio's induced allosteric drug discovery platform, designed to target multiple KRAS mutation subtypes. KRAS is the most frequently mutated oncogene in human cancers, present in approximately 23% of all patients. JAB-23E73 is being evaluated in Phase I trials in both China and the United States, where early signs of anti-tumor activity have been observed.

This agreement strengthens Jacobio's financial position, accelerates the global development efforts, and expands our presence in the global oncology innovation ecosystem.

Jacobio will continue to delve into the KRAS pathway, advance tADCs with KRAS inhibitors as payloads, develop differentiated drugs targeting more KRAS mutation types, and drive forward its next immuno-oncology programs, including our STING-based iADC platform.

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to providing breakthrough treatments for patients. With an induced allosteric drug discovery platform, the company's core projects focus on the KRAS pathway and STING pathway. The company envisions becoming a global leader in research and development, fostering strategic partnerships to drive innovation. Jacobio's R&D centers are located in Beijing and Shanghai (China), and Boston (USA). Clinical trials are conducted at over 180 sites in China, more than 30 sites in the USA, and more than 10 sites across several European countries.

