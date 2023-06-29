Jacobio Pharma Presents Clinical Results of Glecirasib in Colorectal Cancer

BEIJING, KYOTO and BOSTON, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK), a clinical-stage oncology company drugging the undruggable targets, today announced clinical results of its novel KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib monotherapy and in combination therapy with cetuximab to treat KRAS G12C mutant advanced CRC (colorectal cancer) in Second JCA- AACR Precision Medicine International Conference.

In the monotherapy study, overall response rate (ORR) is 33.3% (11/33), disease control rate (DCR) is 90.9% (30/33), mPFS (median progression-free survival) is 6.9 months.

In a trial of glecirasib with cetuximab, ORR is 62.8% (27/43), DCR is 93% (40/43). mPFS has not reached before the data cutoff date on May 23, 2023. 

The majority TRAEs (treatment related adverse event) are grades 1-2.

Colorectal cancer is the second most common cancer in China, with about 550,000 new cases per year, of which about 3% of colorectal cancer patients have KRAS G12C mutation. Patients with KRAS G12C mutation are insensitive to existing standard chemotherapies and targeted therapies, have rapid disease progression, short survival, and they have high unmet clinical treatment needs. Glecirasib has potential to bring effective and less toxic treatment option for patients.

About Glecirasib

Glecirasib is Jacobio's novel KRAS G12C inhibitor. Jacobio has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors harbouring KRAS G12C mutation, including a pivotal clinical trial int NSCLC in China; a monotherapy study for STK11 co-mutated NSCLC in the front-line setting; combination therapy trials with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312, anti-PD-1 antibody and Cetuximab.

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

About JCA-AACR Conference

JCA-AACR conference is co-organized by Japanese Cancer Association and American Association of Cancer Research (AACR). Please visit official website for more information: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/2nd-jca-aacr-precision-cancer-medicine-international-conference/

