Jacobio Pharma to Present Data of PARP7 Inhibitor and P53 Reactivator at the 2024 AACR Annual Meeting

BEIJING, SHANGHAI, and SAN DIEGO, April 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobin Pharma (1167.HK), a clinical-stage oncology company focusing on undruggable targets, today announced that the company will present the results of two preclinical evaluation of PARP7 inhibitor JAB-26766 and p53 Y220C reactivator JAB-30355 in form of the abstract during the American Association for Cancer Research (AACR) Annual Meeting 2024 (the "AACR 2024") from April 5 to 10, 2024.

Dr. Andrea Wang-Gillam, Chief Medical Officer and Global Head of R&D of Jacobio Pharma, said: " The preclinical data of the two drugs are representatives of our continued efforts in developing drugs toward key oncogenic pathways. P53 Y220C is the first tumor suppressor gene to enter into clinical study and has the potential to be used in combination with chemotherapy or oncogenic protein inhibitors. As an important downstream target of the STING signaling pathway, PARP7 is expected to be used in combination with immunotherapy in the future. Jacobio is committed to developing both assets globally."

Details for the 2024 AACR abstracts are as follows:

JAB-26766: a small-molecule, orally bioavailable PARP7 inhibitor with high potency and selectivity

Poster Presentation: April 9, 2024, 9:00 AM - 12:30 PM (GMT-7)

Session: PO.ET09.01 - DNA Reactive Agents

JAB-26766 is a potent, orally bioavailable PARP7 inhibitor with >1800-fold selectivity on PARP7 over PARP2. JAB-26766 as a single agent shows potent in vivo anti-tumor activities, which can be further enhanced through combination with STING agonist or anti-PD-1 mAb.

JAB-30355: A highly potent, orally bioavailable p53 Y220C reactivator

Poster Presentation: April 9, 2024, 1:30 PM - 5:00 PM (GMT-7)

Session: PO.ET09.09 - Novel Antitumor Agents 4

JAB-30355 is a potent and selective p53 Y220C reactivator. JAB-30355 exhibited dose-dependent anti-tumor activity, inducing tumor stasis or regression in multiple CDX and PDX models of ovarian cancer, pancreatic cancer, gastric cancer, and small cell lung cancer, with overall good tolerability. A phase I/IIa clinical trial to evaluate the safety and efficacy of JAB-30355 in patients with advanced solid tumor is ongoing in U.S.

The 2024 AACR Annual Meeting will be held in San Diego, California, U.S. from April 5th to April 10th. For more information, please visit the official website of the AACR: https://www.aacr.org/meeting/aacr-annual-meeting-2024

About Jacobio

Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

