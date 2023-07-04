Jacobio Receives CDE Approval for Glecirasib's Pancreatic Cancer Pivotal Study in China

News provided by

Jacobio Pharma

04 Jul, 2023, 09:16 ET

BEIJING, SHANGHAI and BOSTON, July 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK), a clinical-stage oncology company drugging the undruggable targets, today announced its novel KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib's pivotal study for pancreatic cancer has been approved from CDE (Center for Drug Evaluation), which became the first global pancreatic cancer registrational clinical study for KRAS G12C.

The pivotal clinical trial approved in China will evaluate the efficacy and safety of Glecirasib as a single agent for the second line treatment or above of Pancreatic Cancer patients with a KRAS G12C mutation. This is a multi-center, single-arm, open-label study. The study results will be used to submit NDA (New Drug Application) for pancreatic cancer.

"The pivotal study of pancreatic cancer is the second approved registrational study after non-small cell lung cancer", said gastrointestinal oncology expert Dr. Andrea Wang-Gillam, the Chief Medical Officer of Jacobio, "We hope to work with clinical study investigators to jointly advance the clinical trials and strive to bring more treatment options to cancer patients with KRAS G12C-mutated as soon as possible."

Pancreatic cancer is a malignant tumor and there is a lack of effective treatment currently. The five-year overall survival rate is only 5%. About 90% of pancreatic cancer patients have different types of KRAS mutations. Besides KRAS G12C inhibitor glecirasib, Jacobio is developing KRASmulti, KRAS G12D and other projects, which are expected to benefit more pancreatic cancer patients.

About Glecirasib
Glecirasib is Jacobio's novel KRAS G12C inhibitor. Jacobio has initiated a number of Phase I/II clinical trials in China, the United States and Europe for patients with advanced solid tumors harbouring KRAS G12C mutation, including a pivotal clinical trial int NSCLC in China; a monotherapy study for STK11 co-mutated NSCLC in the front-line setting; combination therapy trials with SHP2 inhibitor JAB-3312, anti-PD-1 antibody and Cetuximab.

About Jacobio
Jacobio Pharma (1167.HK) is committed to developing and providing new and innovative products and solutions to improve people's health. Our pipeline revolves around novel molecular targets on six major signalling pathways: KRAS, immune checkpoints, tumor metabolism, P53, RB and MYC. We aim for our key projects to be among the top three in the world. Our vision is to become a global leader recognized for our impact in drug R&D together with our partners. Jacobio has R&D centers in Beijing, Shanghai and Boston with our Induced Allosteric Drug Discovery Platform (IADDP) and our iADC Platform.

SOURCE Jacobio Pharma

Also from this source

Jacobio Pharma Presents Clinical Results of Glecirasib in Colorectal Cancer

Jacobio Pharma Announces 2022 Annual Results

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.