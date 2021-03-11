Jacobs and IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. Form Partnership to Offer Collective Cyber Defense Capabilities

DALLAS, March 11, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced today that it is a Managed Security Service Partner (MSSP) with IronNet, the leading provider of network detection and response (NDR) and collective defense. Jacobs and IronNet will work together to develop an end-to-end solution designed to detect and prevent damaging and difficult-to-detect cyberattacks that continue to plague organizations across public and private sectors.

"Our partnership with IronNet Cybersecurity Inc. forms a unique offering to navigate the complexities of the cyberthreat landscape," said Critical Mission Solutions Senior Vice President of Cyber & Intelligence Caesar Nieves. "Leveraging IronNet's advanced collective defense capabilities with ours will help us stay one step ahead of the growing threat of cyberattacks as we anticipate and meet the national security challenges of the future."

IronNet merges industry-leading cybersecurity products with unrivaled customer service to deliver advanced real-time defense across global private and public sectors. Going beyond signature-based detection, IronNet delivers visibility to see unknown threats across the entire enterprise.

"The Jacobs-IronNet partnership represents a powerful combination that will help more organizations detect and prevent sophisticated and damaging nation state cyberattacks, a challenge that has become even more critical following the recent SolarWinds/SUNBURST supply chain attack," said IronNet founder and co-CEO General (Ret.) Keith Alexander. "These types of attacks are extremely stealthy, and difficult to detect — and a Collective Defense strategy provides an effective way to share and receive advanced, real-time information about these behaviors so organizations can take action more quickly."

Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. The joint offering of Jacobs and IronNet advancements in machine learning and AI provides cutting edge cyber defense detection to discover both known and unknown cyber threats, allowing a more thorough approach to network security for their clients.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

