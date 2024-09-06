Michael Collins Appointed to Jacobs Board of Directors

Further strengthening advisory and consulting Board acumen

DALLAS, Sept. 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announced today the election of Michael Collins to its Board of Directors, effective September 23, 2024.

Michael Collins

Collins is currently a Partner and most recently served as the Chief Operating Officer at global management consulting firm Bain & Company, previously serving as Chief Financial Officer. Since joining Bain in 1992, he has worked with management teams to develop and execute growth strategies, evaluate acquisitions and divestitures, improve capabilities and implement organizational change. He has also assisted clients across numerous industries, including retail, consumer products, telecommunications, automotive and media and entertainment.

Jacobs CEO Bob Pragada said, "We are delighted to have Michael join our Board of Directors. His global management consulting experience will bring invaluable insights and strategic guidance as we continue to grow our higher value, high margin consulting and advisory services. We look forward to his contributions as we continue to expand our global impact and deliver sustainable innovative solutions to our clients."

Collins holds a bachelor's degree in accounting (with high honors) from Loyola University, Chicago, and an MBA from Harvard Business School.

