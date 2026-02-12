Jacobs and PA Consulting-led Consortium Supports United Kingdom Transport Security

Four-year extension to accelerate innovation across air, road and rail security

Program advances science-led solutions to protect U.K. transport systems

DALLAS, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J), in strategic partnership with PA Consulting, has secured a four-year contract extension from the U.K. Department for Transport to continue leading the National Security Science and Research (NSSR) program. The program demonstrates how government and industry can work together to accelerate and translate innovation into operational outcomes that strengthen security and resilience across the U.K.'s air, road and rail networks.

Alongside Jacobs and PA Consulting, the consortium includes QinetiQ, TNO, Iconal Technology, Cambridge University Technical Services Limited and Prometheus Policing Services. Over the next four years, the team will deliver science-led solutions designed to help the Department for Transport anticipate risks, respond to emerging threats and safeguard critical transport infrastructure.

Supporting a coordinated approach across modes and agencies, Jacobs contributes capabilities in transport infrastructure, systems integration and resilience planning, while PA brings deep innovation and scientific expertise in quantum, cyber, aviation security and program management.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Richard Sanderson said: "This program applies science, technology and agile delivery discipline to real-world transport security challenges. Continuing this work supports the Department for Transport's goal of maintaining a secure, resilient and adaptable transport network over the long term."

PA Consulting Transport Innovation Expert Steve Carden said: "This strategically important work sits at the intersection of innovation, security and public impact. The renewed contract shows how collaboration can address complex national security challenges and scale impact across critical areas like cyber, standards and characterization, and behavioral science. Together we are working to strengthen national security while building a more resilient transport network and keeping the U.K.'s transport systems moving safely, every day."

Together, Jacobs and PA support transport clients across the full infrastructure lifecycle, from planning and design through operations and maintenance. Work includes advising Copenhagen Metro on operations and safety for its high-capacity urban system, and partnering with Dallas Fort Worth International Airport to design an AI-powered intelligent airport foundation that improves efficiency and passenger experience.

Jacobs supports complex transport programs globally, including the Elizabeth line and the Transpennine Route Upgrade in the U.K., Melbourne Metro in Australia and the Metropolitan Transportation Authority's Grand Central Madison program in New York.

About Jacobs

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 5,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and over 35 additional sites. Working with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs — creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

About PA Consulting

PA Consulting is a global innovation and transformation consultancy. PA works with clients across transport and other sectors to apply science, technology and delivery capability to complex challenges, from early-stage research through operational deployment.

Jacobs currently holds a majority stake in PA Consulting. The two companies have reached an agreement for Jacobs to acquire the remaining stake in PA Consulting. The transaction is expected to close by the end of Jacobs' fiscal 2026 second quarter, subject to the satisfaction of customary closing conditions. Until transaction close Jacobs and PA Consulting continue to operate as separate businesses, each responsible for serving clients independently.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs