Jacobs Awarded $6.4 Billion Contract for US Department of Energy's Idaho Cleanup Project

DALLAS, May 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded the Idaho Cleanup Project (ICP) at the Idaho National Laboratory (INL), as the majority partner in the Idaho Environmental Coalition LLC (IEC), which includes members from Jacobs and North Wind Portage Inc. Jacobs has supported the U.S. Department of Energy's (DOE) Office of Environmental Management's (EM) mission at ICP since 2005.

DOE estimates the contract value at $6.4 billion, to be awarded over a 10-year period.

"Jacobs welcomes the opportunity to partner with DOE to advance the restoration of the ICP to beneficial re-use for the INL and Idaho Falls community," said Jacobs Critical Mission Solutions SVP, North American Nuclear Karen Wiemelt. "Together with the DOE, Jacobs will use our technology-driven solutions to reduce the environmental legacy of the Cold War, support high-quality jobs in the region and protect the Snake River Plain Aquifer, a critical element of Idaho's agricultural industry."

The ICP is focused on reducing risks to workers, the public and the environment and involves the safe environmental cleanup of the INL site, contaminated with legacy wastes generated from the Manhattan Project, government-owned research reactors, spent nuclear fuel reprocessing, laboratory research and defense missions at other DOE sites.

Idaho Environmental Coalition will deliver the ICP under DOE's End State Contracting Model. The single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract allows DOE, IEC and project stakeholders to collaborate to define the end states necessary to complete work at ICP.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended April 2, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

