Jacobs Awarded Contract with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center

DALLAS, Jan. 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) was awarded an indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract with the Naval Facilities Engineering and Expeditionary Warfare Center (NAVFAC EXWC) for waterfront facilities inspection and assessment services outside the contiguous United States (OCONUS).

"Jacobs has served as a service provider for maritime design and engineer-diver inspections to the Navy since 1988 and as the sole service provider OCONUS since 2012," said Jacobs Federal & Environmental Solutions Senior Vice President and General Manager Tim Byers. "As the industry leader in Marine and Port Facilities, we understand the critical importance of maintaining the structural integrity of the U.S. Navy's waterfront facilities around the world in support of maximizing Naval shore readiness."

Jacobs' scope of services under the five-year contract may include: field investigations, including underwater inspections; engineering analysis of waterfront and ocean facility structural, mechanical and electrical systems; design of facility repairs; environmental studies in support of permit applications to federal, state and local regulatory agencies; design of underwater instrument and cable arrays, associated power and data cable installation and termination; construction and installation scheduling; development of maintenance action plans; and underwater geotechnical and above water surveying.

A cornerstone of Jacobs' underwater inspection capabilities is a team of engineer-divers who can quickly mobilize to provide high quality underwater inspections and assessments globally. The commercially trained, engineer–divers who conduct the inspections also participate in the engineering evaluation, analysis, development of alternatives, detailed design and construction inspection phases. This multidisciplinary collaboration leads to maximum efficiency in planning, building and maintaining sustainable U.S. Navy waterfront facilities and infrastructure.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With approximately $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

