Jacobs Awarded Contract to Modernize One of the Largest Advanced Wastewater Treatment Facilities in Western US

Upgraded San José facility will continue to transform waste into renewable energy

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected as the progressive design-build contractor for upgrades to the San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility (RWF) in California. This $200 million project will modernize the city's biosolids treatment infrastructure, delivering long-term reliability at the second largest advanced wastewater treatment plant in the western United States.

As the design-build partner, Jacobs will upgrade and replace aged mesophilic digesters. These digester improvements will reduce the amount of solids to be hauled offsite for disposal while also enhancing the conversion of biogas produced which directly fuels the facility's award-winning cogeneration system — also designed and built by Jacobs. A new Fats, Oils & Grease (FOG) receiving station will accept high-strength waste from local businesses and convert it to clean energy, cutting natural gas use and lowering greenhouse gas emissions.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Greg Fischer said: "As San José plans for more housing and jobs, reliable wastewater infrastructure becomes essential to protect public health and support economic vitality. Leveraging our experience in digester design and biological process optimization, we deliver long-term performance that turns waste into renewable energy and strengthens sustainability for generations."

Jacobs' innovative design approach, including the potential integration of its Microbial Hydrolysis Process (MHP), is expected to increase biogas output by up to 36% and reduce biosolids production by as much as 74 wet tons per day — about the weight of 50 mid-size cars. The project also prioritizes seismic resiliency and operational flexibility to meet future growth through 2077.

Jacobs will deliver the additional digester facility upgrades under a design-build contract, supported by Walsh Construction and Structural Technologies as lead contracting partners.

San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility's Deputy Director Kapil Verma said: "The completion of our previous capital improvements marked a major milestone in strengthening our wastewater treatment infrastructure. That success gave us the momentum to launch the next decade of improvements. Working with Jacobs on this critical project as our strategic design-build collaborator ensures we can build on what we've achieved and continue investing in reliable, sustainable systems that will serve our community for generations."

A global leader in water, Jacobs has more than 25 years of water design-build experience and has delivered more than 150 design-build projects and programs, including award-winning modernizations at the San José–Santa Clara Regional Wastewater Facility and the Donald C. Tillman Advanced Water Purification Facility, two of the largest and most advanced water reuse projects in the U.S.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 43,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Forward-looking statements are statements that do not directly relate to any historical or current fact. When used herein, words such as "expects," "anticipates," "believes," "seeks," "estimates," "plans," "intends," "future," "will," "would," "could," "can," "may," and similar words are intended to identify forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations, as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, uncertainties as to, the timing of the award of projects and funding and potential changes to the amounts provided for under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and other legislation and executive orders related to governmental spending, including any directive to federal agencies to reduce federal spending or the size of the federal workforce, and changes in U.S. or foreign tax laws, including the tax legislation enacted in the U.S. in July 2025, statutes, rules, regulations or ordinances, including the impact of, and changes to tariffs and retaliatory tariffs or trade policies, that may adversely impact our future financial positions or results of operations, as well as general economic conditions, including inflation and the actions taken by monetary authorities in response to inflation, changes in interest rates and foreign currency exchange rates, changes in capital markets, the possibility of a recession or economic downturn, and increased uncertainty and risks, including policy risks and potential civil unrest, relating to the outcome of elections across our key markets and elevated geopolitical tension and conflicts, among others. For a description of these and additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

[email protected]

SOURCE Jacobs