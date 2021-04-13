Jacobs Awarded Owner's Engineer Role for LNG Terminal in Philippines

DALLAS, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) has been appointed by FGEN LNG Corporation to deliver Owner's Engineer services for the engineering, procurement and construction of FGEN LNG's Interim Offshore Terminal Project to be located in the First Gen Clean Energy Complex in Batangas City, Philippines.

The project involves the modification of an existing liquid fuel jetty to accommodate a floating storage regasification unit, as well as liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers for the receipt, storage and delivery of a safe, reliable and competitive supply of LNG to the Philippines. The scope includes modifications to the jetty head, berthing and mooring facilities; a trestle bridge with high-pressure gas pipeline and utilities; and a jetty monitoring building and control room. As Owner's Engineer, Jacobs will undertake design review, project management and supervision of the construction of the project.

The project will play a critical role in opening LNG imports to the Philippines as it transitions to cleaner energy sources.

"Wherever you are in the world, access to a stable and reliable power supply is critical for advancing social and economic development," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Executive Vice President Patrick Hill. "Supporting a project that will help deliver a more reliable, lower carbon power supply for the people of the Philippines further demonstrates Jacobs' commitment to a more sustainable future."

The modified terminal will help meet the power demands of 4.5 million homes by supplying LNG to existing gas-fired power plants, which in 2019 were responsible for delivering 13,876 GWh into the Luzon grid.

"Jacobs' extensive track record of providing Owner's Engineer services across many diverse and challenging infrastructure projects and their particular experience in LNG projects were major considerations in our decision to award the Owner's Engineer role to them," said FGEN LNG Chief Executive Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Jon Russell. "We are confident that they will provide valuable support to FGEN LNG in the execution of this project of national significance."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $14 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 55,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related reaction of governments on global and regional market conditions and the company's business. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements, see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended October 2, 2020, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended January 1, 2021, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

