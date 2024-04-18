Jacobs to Restore NASA Installations Through Environmental Engineering

Support safe, sustainable operations for critical infrastructure

DALLAS, April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A Jacobs (NYSE:J) led joint venture (JV) was selected to provide environmental engineering, restoration and compliance services for the National Aeronautics and Space Administration (NASA). As an architect-engineer, Jacobs and JV partner Geosyntec will support safe, sustainable operations for multiple NASA centers, component facilities and other infrastructure assets.

Jacobs will continue to serve NASA as a premier technology-enabled solutions provider focused on addressing its infrastructure, environmental and sustainability needs. Under the five-year, indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, Jacobs will cover technical consultation, contamination detection, sampling, human health and ecological risk assessments, evaluating remedial alternatives, implementing remediation technologies and long-term management of affected environmental media. The project will also support NASA with Environmental Justice and National Environmental Policy Act evaluations, environmental permitting, planning and compliance activities surrounding emerging contaminants, hazardous and solid waste management, emergency spill cleanup and prevention, energy and water management.

"As one of NASA's longest serving solution providers, our team has an intimate knowledge of NASA's unique geographic and environmental considerations needs," said Jacobs Senior Vice President Susannah Kerr. "We tailor environmental restoration and compliance services effectively without impacting critical operations, ensuring NASA's work at the frontier of space and scientific discovery continues to flourish."

Jacobs has provided environmental services for NASA for nearly four decades, including environmental work at Marshall Space Flight Center, Santa Susana Field Laboratory, Michoud Assembly Facility, Armstrong Flight Research Center, Johnson Space Center, Kennedy Space Center, Wallops Flight Facility and Goddard Space Flight Center.

"As a 20+ year consultant to NASA at Kennedy Space Center, Geosyntec is committed to supporting NASA's vision through the success of our JV partnership with Jacobs. We are dedicated to delivering exceptional service and best-value solutions to address NASA's nationwide environmental restoration and compliance challenges," said Geosyntec's Sr. Principal/Vice President and NASA Program Manager Jim Langenbach.

Jacobs' commitment to Climate Response and Data Solutions, combined with its vast experience working with governmental agencies to make their missions successful, sustainable and resilient, has been recognized by Engineering News-Record ranking No. 1 in Chemical & Soil Remediation, Hazardous Waste and Site Assessment and Compliance globally in 2023. The Environmental Business Journal and Climate Change Business Journal have also recognized Jacobs with five awards in 2023 for leadership and outstanding innovation in per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS) transformation pathway technologies, data-driven remediation engineering, carbon sequestered nature-based solutions and as a company dedicating more than 50-years to constant innovation towards creating a more connected, sustainable world.

