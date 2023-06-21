Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation Accepting Applications for Community Members to Join Its Board

Applications Due July 31

SAN DIEGO, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation (JCNI), a 501(c)(3) charitable organization located in Southeastern San Diego, has announced an open call for volunteers to serve a 3-year term on its board.

Jacobs Center board members have an opportunity to work alongside staff and partners to support the organization's mission to build community and lift lives through economic development, real estate development and community engagement. Applicants should live, work, or be regularly involved in the Southeastern San Diego community and exhibit dedication to JCNI's mission.

JCNI began as a family foundation established by Joe and Vi Jacobs with the goal of transitioning it to a community-governed organization. As of 2022, community members make up the majority of the organization's board – marking a significant milestone.

Grandson of Joe and Vi Jacobs and board member Andrew Hapke says, "The leadership and insight that community stakeholders provide is invaluable in deciding the future of the organization. If you are interested in contributing to and supporting your community, we encourage you to apply."

Responsibilities of board members include engaging in community events on behalf of JCNI and actively participating in board committees.

Interested applicants can submit their application online at bit.ly/JCBoardApp23. The application deadline is July 31.

About Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

Founded in 1995, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation is focused on building communities and lifting lives. As a creative catalyst and incubator, the Jacobs Center works with the community to revitalize Southeastern San Diego's Diamond Neighborhoods. This means transforming nearly 60 acres into sustainable developments that provide residents with greater access to resources and amenities that improve their quality of life. Additionally, the Jacobs Center works with community organizations and partners to increase residents' economic opportunities, leadership skills and educational success. Learn more at jacobscenter.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

