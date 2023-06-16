Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation to Have Its Inaugural Health Fair on June 24

The community hub's mission is to foster a thriving community envisioned and realized by its residents

SAN DIEGO, June 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit located in the heart of Southeastern San Diego, invites residents to attend its second event of the year – a health resource fair at the Joe & Vi Jacobs Center Celebration Court.

The free community event, from 10 a.m.-1 p.m., will have accessible health resources such as blood pressure screenings, nutrition education, mental health materials, limited diabetes testing, mammograms and dental exams for those who are uninsured, and assistance with applying or renewing Cal-Fresh, Medi-Cal and Medicare.

Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation Senior Vice President of Operations Selena Ellis-Vizcarra says, "Community engagement is one of our organization's three pillars, so we're excited to have an event like this not only to bring the community together but to provide awareness for health resources that many residents may not know are available to them – all in one location."

Various organizations focused on physical and mental health are participating in this event, including La Maestra Community Health Centers, Home Start, Mental Health of America, Community Health Access Department and People's Produce Market.

The Jacobs Center 2023 Health Resource Fair is made possible by the generous sponsorship of Wheelhouse Credit Union, California Coast Credit Union, U.S. Bank and Cox Communications.

About Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation

Founded in 1995, the Jacobs Center for Neighborhood Innovation is focused on building communities and lifting lives. As a creative catalyst and incubator, the Jacobs Center works with the community to revitalize Southeastern San Diego's Diamond Neighborhoods. This means transforming nearly 60 acres into sustainable developments that provide residents with greater access to resources and amenities that improve their quality of life. Additionally, the Jacobs Center works with community organizations and partners to increase residents' economic opportunities, leadership skills and educational success. Learn more at jacobscenter.org and follow us on Facebook, LinkedIn, Instagram, and Twitter.

