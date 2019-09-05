Jacobs' Commitment to Reservists and Veterans Earns Gold Award

DALLAS, Sept. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) has received the highest accolade in the Defence Employer Recognition Scheme (ERS) from the U.K. Ministry of Defence (MOD), the Gold Award, which recognizes Jacobs' ongoing commitment to and advocacy for colleagues who serve and have served in the armed forces and its support of the wider community.

Jacobs has an established and enduring relationship with the British Armed Forces in the U.K., having supported the MOD for over 30 years, and was recognized for its commitment in 2016 with a Silver Award in the ERS. Jacobs has continued to build on this achievement with several initiatives that support employees' annual reservist training and commitments, reservist forums to share experiences, and provide support to the MOD through secondment opportunities, seminars and career advice – culminating in the latest recognition from the MOD of Jacobs providing exemplary support to the armed forces community with the Gold Award.

"We have veterans and reservists thriving in a variety of roles around the world; they are an important and integral part of our workforce," said Jacobs Aerospace, Technology and Nuclear International Senior Vice President and General Manager Pete Lutwyche. "These employees bring with them a wide range of qualities and transferrable skills from their service in the military and an ability to work in high pressure situations."

"These awards recognize the outstanding support for our armed forces from employers across Britain and I would like to thank and congratulate each and every one," said Secretary of State for Defence The Rt Hon Ben Wallace MP. "Regardless of size, location or sector, employing ex-forces personnel is good for business and this year we have doubled the number of awards in recognition of the fantastic support they give."

Lieutenant Colonel Bruce Snelling works at Jacobs as a project manager and is also a reservist. "Jacobs positively recognizes and supports my involvement in the Army Reserves, both by policy and management, which helps me to balance home and reserves life," he said. "This has included facilitating a six-week sabbatical to enable me to participate in a major tri-service exercise as an enabler."

Already a signatory of the Armed Forces Covenant (AFC), Jacobs also recommitted to the Covenant recently.

The Jacobs Employee Network, VetNet, was also established to advocate for veterans and military reserve members of government military organizations and related groups from around the world. VetNet supports more than 2,000 Jacobs veteran employees, their families and other veteran supporters from the U.S., the U.K., Canada, Australia, India and others, and welcomes all employees (veterans and non-veterans) to become members. It also connects employees with organizations that assist veterans and reservists and their families.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors. For more information, visit www.jacobs.com, and connect with Jacobs on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

