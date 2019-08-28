Jacobs Completes New State-Of-The-Art Filtration Plant for PUB in Singapore

DALLAS, Aug. 28, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:JEC) announced it has successfully completed the testing and commissioning of a new, state-of-the-art Ceramic Membrane – Ozone – Biological Activated Carbon plant at the Choa Chu Kang Waterworks (CCKWW) for PUB, Singapore's National Water Agency.

Working closely with PUB, Jacobs carried out the preliminary design, detailed design, preparation and award of tenders, construction supervision, contract management, testing and commissioning of the plant. The project upgrades the existing 360 million litres per day (80 million U.K. gallons per day) waterworks through the addition of new ceramic membrane filters, an ozone system and biological activated carbon contactors. These improvements enhance both the lifespan and robustness of the treatment process allowing the plant to process a wider range of water quality fluctuations.

"New and innovative approaches to water management are key to conserving our finite water resources for the long term," said Buildings and Infrastructure Asia Pacific and Middle East Senior Vice President and General Manager Patrick Hill. "We're pleased to have partnered with PUB on this project, helping to address Singapore's water treatment challenges through the application of innovative technology."

CCKWW is one of the largest full-scale waterworks to use ceramic membranes globally and is the first in Singapore to achieve the benefits of integrating these membranes with ozonation and biologically activated carbon contactors. The plant upgrades will serve PUB well into the future, helping to overcome emerging raw water challenges due to increasing urbanization.

Jacobs has been delivering water and wastewater projects with PUB for more than 20 years. Notable projects include Changi Water Reclamation Plant, Kallang River-Bishan Ang Mo Kio Park and Tuas Desalination Plant.

Jacobs leads the global professional services sector providing solutions for a more connected, sustainable world. With approximately $12 billion in revenue and a talent force of more than 50,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of services including scientific, technical, professional and construction- and program-management for business, industrial, commercial, government and infrastructure sectors.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 28, 2018, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, and our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 29, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Part I, Item 2 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations; Part II, Item 1 - Legal Proceedings; and Part II, Item 1A - Risk Factors, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

