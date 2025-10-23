Jacobs Expanding Services to Strengthen and Modernize Alaska's Vital Maritime Infrastructure Hub

Resiliency focus to secure state's long-term supply chain needs

DALLAS, Oct. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has received a five-year contract extension to continue serving as Program Management Consultant for the Don Young Port of Alaska (Port of Alaska) Modernization Program, a phased multi-billion-dollar program to replace all the Port's aging waterfront infrastructure with modern, resilient facilities.

As Alaska's primary inbound cargo facility, the Port of Alaska provides essential goods to 90% of the state's population, supports critical national security missions and provides critical disaster recovery capabilities. Jacobs will continue to manage planning, design, procurement and construction services working with the Port of Alaska to safeguard this critical transportation hub.

Jacobs Global Transportation Market Director Patrick King said: "This extension is a powerful reflection of the close collaboration between Jacobs, the Municipality of Anchorage and the Don Young Port of Alaska for the past 10+ years. Through dedicated program management and close coordination, we've advanced a critical modernization effort in one of the world's most challenging marine environments, where extreme tides, seismic activity and environmental sensitivity require highly specialized experience to meet the long-term resilience objectives of the asset."

Jacobs has supported the Port of Alaska's Modernization Program since it began in 2014. The program's next phases address the replacement of the first of the Ports' two primary cargo berths with a modern resilient structure that can better withstand seismic events and remain operational during severe weather.

Municipality of Anchorage / Port of Alaska Port Director Mike Abbott said: "The Port of Alaska is a lifeline for our state, and its modernization is essential to ensuring the long-term resilience of this critical infrastructure. Jacobs' work is critical to the success of our multi-billion-dollar modernization program. As program manager Jacobs is bringing strong technical expertise and a collaborative spirit that continues to drive progress."

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water.

