Jacobs Selected to Design UK's Uxbridge Moor Substation

Project to enhance London's electrical grid infrastructure and power supply reliability

DALLAS, Oct. 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Murphy as the civil design partner on the construction of Uxbridge Moor, a new substation in west London.

The multimillion-pound contract from National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) will see the construction of a new substation at Uxbridge Moor, which borders NGET's existing Iver substation in Buckinghamshire. The facility will connect new customers to the electricity network and help to meet the significant increase in demand for electricity to the west of London.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Fiachra Ó Cléirigh said: "Jacobs has a proven track record of delivering complex infrastructure built for evolving challenges. This project strengthens the resilience and reliability of London's power supply and supports the U.K.'s broader energy transition goals."

Project scope includes construction of a new 400kV substation, a new 132kV substation, ancillary facilities, underground cabling and associated modification works to the 400kV overhead line network to the new 400kV substation. Connection to the new 132kV substation will be via 132kV underground cables.

Murphy Managing Director of Energy Liam Corr said: "Since 1951 Murphy has been a leading provider of innovative and integrated energy solutions – today we support groundbreaking energy transmission and distribution projects across the four countries in which we work. We are proud to be delivering this project with Jacobs, in the U.K.'s capital and building on our strong working relationship with National Grid Electricity Transmission (NGET) to help to ensure energy security for decades to come."

Jacobs' role in the Uxbridge Moor substation project reflects the company's industry-leading position, consistently recognized by Engineering News-Record. Jacobs ranks among the top firms globally in power, transmission and distribution and overall design, underscoring its ability to deliver complex energy infrastructure at scale.

Around the globe, Jacobs is advancing global energy infrastructure, shaping resilient and secure systems for communities and economies. Projects include Suedlink in Europe, one of the world's largest underground high voltage power cables; as program manager and owners engineer for Xcel Energy's multi-billion-dollar transmission and distribution reliability program in the U.S.; supporting Marinus Link interconnector project to accelerate renewable energy and reliable transmission of electricity and telecommunications in Australia.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow – delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a team of almost 45,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities & places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn , Instagram, X and Facebook.

