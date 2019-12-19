Jacobs, in Partnership with Broadspectrum Australia and Downer EDI, announce new joint venture, Confluence Water Pty Ltd, to deliver services for Sydney Water

Confluence Water will deliver design, construction, maintenance and facilities management services in Sydney Water's North region, which stretches from Sydney Harbour to the Hawkesbury River and includes the Hills Shire. Confluence Water will be responsible for the maintenance, renewal and upgrade of existing assets in the region, as well as the construction of new assets, such as pipelines, pump stations and wastewater treatment plants.

The project will be delivered over a 10-year period, with a review at the five-year mark to assess each consortium's performance. Sydney Water estimates the total value of the contract is approximately $1.4 billion (AUD$2 billion).

Confluence Water will support Sydney Water in delivering world-class services to over one million people living in the North region by driving innovation in design, construction and asset management, as well as providing opportunities within the local communities in which we operate.

"The Partnering for Success initiative is pioneering the next generation of programmed infrastructure delivery," said Jacobs People & Places Solutions Senior Vice President Patrick Hill. "We're pleased to be part of the partnership with Sydney Water, helping to transform the industry and ensure safe and reliable services for all Sydney Water customers into the future."

The new partnership aims to deliver year-on-year efficiencies to both reduce costs and drive innovation, delivering outcomes for both Sydney Water and its customers.

"We are absolutely ecstatic to have been chosen as one of the three regional delivery consortia to work in a new long-term partnership with Sydney Water," said Broadspectrum Australia Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Tom Quinn. "We are looking forward to bringing together all of our skills, knowledge, technology and expertise to support Sydney Water's continuing journey to put the focus on their customers and create a more sustainable environment for future generations."

"Downer is very pleased to be selected for such a significant long-term partnership," said Downer Chief Executive Officer Grant Fenn. "Downer has a long and successful history of safely delivering water infrastructure projects for its customers and we look forward to working closely with Sydney Water and our joint venture partners to deliver these vital services to the growing region of Northern Sydney."

The formal contract will commence Monday, January 6, 2020, with a go-live date of July 1, 2020.

