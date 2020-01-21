Jacobs Joins The Valuable 500, Furthering its Commitment to Diversity in the Workplace

DALLAS, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE:J) announces its membership in The Valuable 500, an organization that seeks to ensure disability inclusion is on business leadership agendas across the globe. Jacobs has joined forces with more than 200 companies who have pledged to take a definitive stand on diversity encompassing disability in the workplace.

Unveiled at the World Economic Forum's (WEF) Annual Meeting last January, the launch of The Valuable 500 was the first time disability was discussed on the main stage of the meeting with the support of global business leaders.

At WEF's Annual Meeting in Davos-Klosters, Switzerland, this week, Jacobs Chair and CEO Steve Demetriou is speaking as incoming Co-Chair of the Infrastructure and Urban Development Governors, and is participating on the "Expanding the Definition of Workplace Diversity" panel in the Equality Lounge, sharing how broadening the scope of diversity allows Jacobs to activate untapped talent, catalyzing real change, and fostering a truly inclusive workplace.

"As a member of The Valuable 500, Jacobs is committed to the journey of becoming a more accessible and inclusive company, leveraging our Inclusion & Diversity platform to encompass disability in the workplace on a global scale, while empowering employees to bring their full, authentic selves to work," said Demetriou. "Through our ACE (Access. Connect. Empower.) Employee Network and our Mental Health Matters program, we actively support the adaptive challenges and mental health of our people and communities and continually encourage employees to find strength in our differences."

The Valuable 500 is a global movement calling for 500 of the most influential business leaders and their brands to ignite systemic change, by unlocking the value of the 1.3 billion people living with disabilities around the world. Profiling leaders and businesses who are championing disability inclusion, the organization celebrates those leading the way and gives guidance to those starting out.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow by solving the world's most critical problems for thriving cities, resilient environments, mission-critical outcomes, operational advancement, scientific discovery and cutting-edge manufacturing, turning abstract ideas into realities that transform the world for good. With $13 billion in revenue and a talent force of approximately 52,000, Jacobs provides a full spectrum of professional services including consulting, technical, scientific and project delivery for the government and private sector. Visit jacobs.com and connect with Jacobs on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements as such term is defined in Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and such statements are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provided by the same. Statements made in this release that are not based on historical fact are forward-looking statements. We base these forward-looking statements on management's current estimates and expectations as well as currently available competitive, financial and economic data. Forward-looking statements, however, are inherently uncertain. There are a variety of factors that could cause business results to differ materially from our forward-looking statements. For a description of some additional factors that may occur that could cause actual results to differ from our forward-looking statements see our Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended September 27, 2019, and in particular the discussions contained under Item 1 - Business; Item 1A - Risk Factors; Item 3 - Legal Proceedings; and Item 7 - Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations, as well as the Company's other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company is not under any duty to update any of the forward-looking statements after the date of this press release to conform to actual results, except as required by applicable law.

For press/media inquiries:

Kerrie Sparks

214.583.8433

SOURCE Jacobs

Related Links

http://www.jacobs.com

