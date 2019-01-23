Jacobs, King County Wastewater Treatment Division Recognized for Beneficial Green Infrastructure

DALLAS, Jan. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Jacobs (NYSE: JEC) and King County Wastewater Treatment Division received the Envision Platinum designation for the new $250 million Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station (WWTS), underscoring its positive social, economic and environmental benefits for the community. The Jacobs-led consultant team worked alongside King County to develop a sustainable and resilient treatment station with conveyance and outfall structure to treat combined sewer overflows prior to discharge into the Lower Duwamish Waterway – keeping an estimated 95 percent of untreated overflows from entering local waterways.

Awarded by the Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure (ISI), Georgetown WWTS is the first Platinum-awarded Envision project in Washington state. The ISI Envision rating system examines the impact of sustainable infrastructure holistically across five categories: quality of life, leadership, resource allocation, natural world and climate and resilience.

"The Georgetown Wet Weather Treatment Station integrates technical innovation and sustainable solutions, serving as a community asset," said Jacobs COO and President of Buildings, Infrastructure and Advanced Facilities Bob Pragada. "We developed this project – in close collaboration with King County and the local community – with sustainability as a central theme, showcasing the county's commitment to protecting the environment and proactivity ahead of unpredictable storm and wet weather instances impacted by sea level rise and climate variability over the next several decades."

While siting and planning the project, the Jacobs team used 3D models and a Virtual Reality (VR) environment to optimize layouts for function and space planning, ensuring the design approach would integrate naturally within the industrial neighborhood, while still reflecting the local history and culture. The facility itself provides community benefits, such as educational opportunities, meeting and training rooms; and supports the economy with jobs through a local hire requirement. The team optimized the Georgetown WWTS layout by integrating several facilities and providing multi-purpose function wherever possible.

Visible sustainable design elements throughout the facility that demonstrate the project team's commitment to conservation, include:

A green roof and 50,000-gallon cisterns to capture stormwater for on-site irrigation.

Pervious paving to slow the flow of stormwater across the site.

Native and adapted plantings to improve air quality and stormwater management.

Wood and other recycled materials used to divert more than 85 percent of demolition materials from the landfill.

A solar-ready zone capable of producing up to 100 kW to increase renewable energy generation and consumption.

Translucent wind wall and skylights to reduce electrical demands and produce energy fed directly to the electrical grid.

The Georgetown WWTS project will reduce contamination and improve aquatic habitat and overall water quality of the Duwamish River. When complete in 2022, the station will process up to 70 million gallons of combined stormwater runoff and wastewater per day, water that would otherwise have discharged directly into the river without treatment during storm events. The project will control two existing combined sewer overflows into the Lower Duwamish River.

Jacobs has a longstanding partnership with King County Wastewater Treatment Division, including serving as prime consultant for the Brightwater Treatment Plant, which at the time it was built in 2011, was the largest membrane bioreactor in North America.

